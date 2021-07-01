News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Meet care home hero who worked 'flat out' in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:31 PM July 1, 2021   
Leonie Matthews was crowned caring companion at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards 

Leonie Matthews was crowned caring companion at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

A “fantastic” young carer who worked 12-hour shifts during the pandemic won the title of caring companion at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards.  

Leonie Matthews, who is a 22-year-old trainee senior carer at Soham Lodge, won the award as she “worked flat out 12-hour shifts during Covid and has not taken any time off”. 

Her team said she also “jumped into the role of head chef when needed” and introduced activities such as letter writing between residents and young people. 

They added ”Leonie loves her job as it is something she always wanted to do.  

“She loves to spend time with residents, is good at gauging moods and working with them on a one-to-one basis.  

You may also want to watch:

“She supports activities arranged such as singing, ensuring everyone enjoys their day and is well cared for.”  

Her nominator said “Leonie is a fantastic young carer who brings joy and happiness wherever she goes”.  

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  2. 2 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  3. 3 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash
  1. 4 Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry
  2. 5 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  3. 6 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  4. 7 Hero couple loaned toys and hosted toddlers' online sessions in lockdown
  5. 8 Second year of success as driveway plant stall raises £600 for charity
  6. 9 Eco Ely teenager who 'pushes for positive changes' crowned a hero
  7. 10 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

The other finalists in this category were:  

Ali Daniels 

Ali Daniels was one of the finalists in the caring companion category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards 

Ali Daniels was one of the finalists in the caring companion category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Ali works in a pastoral role as student services manager at Soham Village College.  

Described as the “school mum”, Ali deals with all the young people in the school and is the glue between staff, pupils and parents.  

Oen the first point of call for support, Ali is passionate about her job, making herself available for very young students when they first arrive. 

Ali will be seen with brightly-coloured hair so pupils can identify her. She has a keen interest in mental health and wellbeing, believing in empowering young people with coping strategies and building self-confidence.  

Her nominator says “I couldn’t have got through this year without the support she’s given.  

“Nothing is ever any trouble and come what may she always has time to help us. 

“She is always at the end of her phone. I cannot thank her enough.”  

Ros Paynes  

Working for the Edmunds Trust, which gives respite and community care to disabled clients and their families on a long-term basis, Ros works regularly with a young man and his family for part of the year. 

But she also spends time every year in Thailand working with an orphanage and outdoor projects to support local people and children.   

She does not consider this her job but is delighted to find her niche to support others. 

“Always happy and smiling” is how her nominator describes her, adding that “Ros funds herself to go to Thailand, always putting others needs at heart”. 

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Cooney

Facebook

Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

Video

Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus