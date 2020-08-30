Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Caring Companion finalists

PUBLISHED: 18:07 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 30 August 2020

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Caring Companion finalists. Leonie Matthews, Ros Panes and Ali Daniels. Picture: HEROES

The “real caring heroes of Ely” who help spread love and positivity with compassion and modesty have been shortlisted for an Ely Hero Award.

Here are your finalists for the Caring Companion category:

Ros Paynes

Working for the Edmunds Trust which gives respite and community care to disabled clients and their families on a long term basis, Ros works regularly with a young man and his family for part of the year but she also spends time every year in Thailand working with an orphanage and outdoor projects to support local people and children.

Leonie Matthews

A bubbly 22-year-old trainee senior carer at Soham Lodge, Leonie loves her job as it is something she always wanted to do.

She loves to spend time with residents, is good at gauging moods and working with them on a one to one basis supporting activities arranged such as singing, ensuring everyone enjoys their day and is well cared for.

Leonie has introduced some new inter-generational activities such as letter writing between residents and young people.

Ali Daniels

Ali works in a pastoral role as student services manager at Soham Village College.

Described as the “school mum” Ali deals with all the young people in the school and is glue between staff, pupils and parents, often the first point of call for support.

Ali is passionate about her job, making herself available for very young students when they first arrive. Ali will be seen with brightly coloured hair so pupils can identify her.

She has a keen interest in mental health and wellbeing, believing in empowering young people with coping strategies and building self-confidence.

The Ely Hero judges commented: “A huge congratulations to all those who have been nominated, this category is a most inspiring category to judge; meeting fantastic people who truly care with such compassion and modesty during such an uncertain and scary time – real caring heroes!”

