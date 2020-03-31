Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A kind-hearted Ely teacher who supports students in gaining confidence and doing their best has been nominated for an Ely Hero Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Martin has worked at Ely College for six years, initially starting as a volunteer when her children were growing up.

The mum-of-four quickly became a well-known face at the Downham Road school and trained to become a higher level teaching assistant.

She has received multiple nominations for this year’s awards which are currently open for nominations until April 17.

“It is quite overwhelming; especially to be told that so many people have put my name forward,” Sophie said.

“I started as a volunteer when my children were growing up and then began to train as a teaching assistant (TA).

“I was then awarded my own form as a tutor and trained as a mental health professional for ELSA (Emotional Literacy Support Assistant).

“Working with teenagers you get to deal with a lot of different emotions that they are going through and help them understand how they feel.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s about saying ‘you’re ok’ and ‘this is normal’ so that they don’t feel alone.

“I am really proud of the school – it has done amazing in recent years and the students and parents are incredible.

“It’s the best job in the world.”

One student who nominated Sophie, said: “She has turned me around completely.

“I personally have been going through a very tough time and she has always been the person to have my back, to check everyday how I’m doing, to make sure I’m not alone.”

Speaking about how the college is coping following the coronavirus outbreak, Sophie said that checking on how students are feeling was “most important”.

“We have still got online learning so we are making sure we can see how the students are getting on,” she said.

“We’re really hoping that after Easter staff will be able to take it in turns to go in and help out.”

If you would like to nominate an Ely Hero in the 10 categories available then visit www.elyheroawards.org.uk or keep up to date at Ely Heroes on social media.