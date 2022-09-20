Glitz and glamour awaits for return of Ely Heroes 2022
- Credit: Ely Hero Awards/Adam Fairbrother/Archant
Heroes across East Cambridgeshire are preparing to emerge once again as this year’s Ely Hero Awards returns.
The annual event will take place for a fifth time on Friday, September 23 at The Maltings in Ely, with 10 awards to win.
Finalists have been whittled down to three per category, as guests get ready to grace the red carpet.
Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Sue Marchant will host the ceremony, while Mrs Sue Freestone, Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, will also be present.
Ely Heroes organisers said: “This feel-good event promises heart-warming stories, new friendships, tears and laughter topped off with entertainment to get the crowd in a party mood.”
Luke Smith, co-organiser of Ely Heroes, added: “It's going to be a fantastic evening filled with positive energy, lots of smiles and laughter.
“Everyone in the room, whether finalist or supporter, deserves to be celebrated and we are looking forward to treating our guests."