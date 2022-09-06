Finalists for the Ely Hero Awards 2022 have now been confirmed, ahead of the main awards evening on September 23. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

This year’s Ely Hero Awards finalists have now been confirmed, as preparations continue for the main event this month.

Here, we focus on some of those who have been put forward for the awards evening on Friday, September 23.

Oliver Brasher – Child of Achievement

After experiencing a traumatic incident, Oliver has worked hard to overcome the effects and deal with acute anxiety to rebuild his confidence over the last three years.

Ely Heroes organisers said Oliver has “helped raise awareness of children’s mental health and been an advocate for children and young people accessing counselling and mental health support”.

Last year, Oliver took part in the ‘miles for smiles’ summer challenge, run by Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre.

And after completing 101 miles of walking and cycling, he raised over £1,000 having set an initial target of £25.

Other finalists in this category: Elias Minett and Izzy Barham.

Tanya Watson – Neighbour of the Year

Tanya moved to the Littleport area as the Covid-19 lockdown hit.

And having volunteered in her previous area, Tanya needed no time to wait for restrictions to ease to make new connections.

Tanya, chair of the Littleport PTFA and mother-of-five, also set up the Squirrels Scout group which has supported many families.

Organisers said Tanya “has proven to truly be a black belt in time management and selfless service for others”.

Other finalists in this category: Dan Read and Malcolm Robinson.

Daniel Lawrence – Most Amazing Professional

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Daniel, who runs a plumbing service, pledged to help vulnerable and older people by offering his services for free along with NHS staff.

Some of the things Daniel has provided include taking care of his staff, setting up a fund so a local family can have an all-expenses paid holiday and sponsoring football teams.

“Countless reviews of Daniel’s business speak of his excellent service, dedication to helping others, his professionalism and caring nature,” said organisers.

Other finalists in this category: Sam McCloud and Hannah McCreadie.

Cilla Palmer – The Mike Rouse Community Champion

Cilla founded a community support project in Fordham, where she hosts a baby bank offering free baby equipment, from clothes to nappies, for babies up to a one-year-old.

She opens her home and garden every Thursday for a community café, where people can chat with tea and cake.

Cilla has also inspired over 40 local volunteers who like sorting and organising the many donations left at her door.

Other finalists in this category: Sue Greene and Chris Parsons.

Martin Peters – Sporting Hero

Martin has been coaching at Witchford Colts for 20 years, starting when his own children were young.

Now leading the club’s under 8s girls’ team, Martin did not want players to lose out on playing football and wants to build on the club’s offering after England Lionesses’ European Championships success.

Organisers said Martin’s commitment to the club “speaks volumes about his dedication to the community and the enjoyment of sport”.

Other finalists in this category: Nathan Mitchell and Ann Thornton.

More on this year’s Ely Heroes finalists will be featured online and in next Thursday’s Ely Standard.