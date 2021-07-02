Published: 12:27 PM July 2, 2021

Ashley Moody was named sporting hero crown at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

A martial art “expert” and “dedicated” teacher who has competed for Team GB won the sporting hero crown at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards.

Ashley Moody, who is an expert in her chosen sport of Kuk Sool Wan, has gone from representing her country to becoming a leader in her field of sport having achieved a black belt.

Ashley now teaches the sport in Soham and has continued to teach and provide support to her students over the last few months via Zoom and provide professional training videos.

Her own inspiring journey has helped her students gain confidence despite their own personal difficulties through routine, discipline and thoughtful care.

“An innovative, dedicated and hardworking teacher, Ashley had multiple nominations who described her as ‘a ray of sunshine’ and ‘leading by example’.

The judges added “Ashley truly cares about her students and her sport”.

The other finalists in this category were:

Chris Brown

Chris Brown was a finalist in the sporting hero category of the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Through his passion for korfball, which he played to a high level with a Cambridge club, “fantastic role model” Chris has helped many junior members get into the England Development Squad.

Chris is now a volunteer coach of Ely Vikings Korfball Juniors Club and the Ely Viking Senior Team.

Chris is captain of one team and supports many others.

He spends his weeks planning and coaching the children to achieve their full potential, believing in them every step of the way.

Committed to inspiring those he coaches, his nominee says “Chris is dedicated, a fantastic role model and a hero to all those he coaches each week”

Jess Crowe

Jess Crowe was a finalist in the sporting hero category of the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Atrium gym manager Jess set up an online gym class for the elderly and isolated members of the club during lockdown.

Having been a valued member of the team for 10 years, Jess’s enthusiasm, infectious smile and bubbly personality has made her very popular with staff and members alike.

During the pandemic, while the gym was closed, Jess set up an online gym class for the elderly and isolated member of the club.

She assisted them with logging into the class via Facebook and has volunteered to shop in her own time and daily keep in touch with these ones.

One nominee describes Jess as “holding the Atrium Club community together”.