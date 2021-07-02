Published: 4:22 PM July 2, 2021

The lit-up sign proved a hit with guests at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Excited finalists of the Ely Hero Awards 2020 had patiently waited for over a year - and this week they were finally given their chance to shine.

Monday and Tuesday evening saw the return of the awards ceremony, which was held in Poet's House Hotel.

Due to social distancing guidelines, it took place across two evenings and was broken down into mini ceremonies.

The ceremony was hosted by Chris Mann from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire who are media partners, along with the Ely Standard newspaper.

Smiles and laughter emanated from the walled garden and the writing room of the hotel as the heroes of Ely were crowned.

As category winners were announced, the air was filled with a sprinkling of normality as celebrations began.

Singer Kathryn Buck ushered in a relaxed atmosphere for the evening followed by a presentation by the host Chris Mann.

Singer Kathryn Buck performed at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Guests sipped glasses of fizz and posed for photographs by the flower wall and a lit-up sign that spelt out 'heroes'.

A special award was presented in honour of Jay Davison, a Child of Achievement Winner in 2018 who passed away last year.

The award will be presented each year in his memory to a child just like Jay who battles in the face of illness.

The awards are also supported by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence who was once again in attendance.

This year Mr Chris Park Deputy Lieutenant also attended the final session in full uniform to see the crowning of the Ely Hero 20/21.

Naomi Sherwood, organiser, said: "This year shone the light on incredible heroes in Ely and surrounding villages.

"It spotlighted those who have gone above and beyond to provide much needed assistance to friends, family, neighbours, colleagues, clients and the community during the pandemic.

"Every single individual who was nominated in the awards should be super proud of their achievements - there is a hero within us all."