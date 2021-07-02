News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Awards shine a light on 'incredible' Ely heroes

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:22 PM July 2, 2021   
The lit-up sign proved a hit with guests at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards

The lit-up sign proved a hit with guests at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Excited finalists of the Ely Hero Awards 2020 had patiently waited for over a year - and this week they were finally given their chance to shine.

Monday and Tuesday evening saw the return of the awards ceremony, which was held in Poet's House Hotel. 

Due to social distancing guidelines, it took place across two evenings and was broken down into mini ceremonies.

The ceremony was hosted by Chris Mann from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire who are media partners, along with the Ely Standard newspaper.

Smiles and laughter emanated from the walled garden and the writing room of the hotel as the heroes of Ely were crowned. 

You may also want to watch:

As category winners were announced, the air was filled with a sprinkling of normality as celebrations began. 

Singer Kathryn Buck ushered in a relaxed atmosphere for the evening followed by a presentation by the host Chris Mann.

Singer Kathryn Buck performed at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards

Singer Kathryn Buck performed at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

 

Most Read

  1. 1 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  2. 2 Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents
  3. 3 Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run
  1. 4 Ex mayor’s £100k homes utopian dream in tatters
  2. 5 Council agree to reduce speed limit after A10 Waterbeach crash
  3. 6 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  4. 7 Five held after fleeing through window during drugs raid 
  5. 8 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  6. 9 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  7. 10 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash

Guests sipped glasses of fizz and posed for photographs by the flower wall and a lit-up sign that spelt out 'heroes'.

A special award was presented in honour of Jay Davison, a Child of Achievement Winner in 2018 who passed away last year. 

The award will be presented each year in his memory to a child just like Jay who battles in the face of illness.

The awards are also supported by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence who was once again in attendance. 

This year Mr Chris Park Deputy Lieutenant also attended the final session in full uniform to see the crowning of the Ely Hero 20/21.

Naomi Sherwood, organiser, said: "This year shone the light on incredible heroes in Ely and surrounding villages.

"It spotlighted those who have gone above and beyond to provide much needed assistance to friends, family, neighbours, colleagues, clients and the community during the pandemic. 

"Every single individual who was nominated in the awards should be super proud of their achievements - there is a hero within us all."

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
MP Kit Malthouse in Cambs

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

Video

Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus