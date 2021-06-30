Published: 12:50 PM June 30, 2021

A couple who loaned toys, equipment and hosted a regular toddlers' online session during the Covid-19 lockdown were crowned neighbour(s) of the year at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards.

Sue Green has been at the centre of the community for the last 30 years, creating a toddlers' group when she was raising her own children.

It was formalised in 2017 with the creation of Ark Baby and Toddler Group, which welcomes children from the surrounding areas.

Sue's partner David joined the effort full-time upon his retirement.

The group is, according to judges, “very humble, saying that it is their Christian duty to help others, but the time and money spent helping those who are struggling with children under the age of five is testament to their efforts.

During the lockdown, they have “provided emotional and financial support” for children and parents.

Their support included loaning toys and equipment and hosting a regular toddlers’ online session which entertains and teaches while giving parents five minutes to grab a coffee.

Their nominee said “parenting would have been a lot harder without these guys in my life”.

Julie Double

Mother of four Julie is, say judges, "a great example of someone who has made the most of the little time she has each day.

"Julie seems to effortlessly juggle responsibilities: hosting the local beaver scouts group and acting as a lightning rod for selfless members of the community".

During the lockdown, Julie, working with friends, set up a Facebook group and Whatsapp conversation to coordinate a community effort to help those in Littleport who really needed support.

She liaised with local businesses to deliver leaflets, set up online activities for children to keep them entertained and learn during the time off school.

She also personally delivered food and medicine to those in isolation.

Her nominee said “she has helped us all through the recent pandemic and helped everyone stay positive”

Juliet Browse

"A pillar of the community in Haddenham" according to judges, Juliet volunteers for the food bank and Haddenham Beer Festival.

When the lockdown was announced, Juliet worked with others to create a network grid of 90 volunteers that she spread throughout the town.

Calling on friends and family, they would support every house with information, supplies and someone to turn to when they needed it.

"Her organisational skills are second to none and she does not hesitate to put herself out for others, raising her two teenagers to mirror her community-driven spirit," the judges added.

Her nominee said “you seriously could not find anyone more community-minded than Julie”.

