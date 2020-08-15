Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Sporting Hero finalists

PUBLISHED: 11:16 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 15 August 2020

Chris Brown, Jess Crowe and Ashley Moody are all Sporting Hero finalists for this year's Ely Hero Awards. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Chris Brown, Jess Crowe and Ashley Moody are all Sporting Hero finalists for this year's Ely Hero Awards.

Sporting stars who are “committed to helping others” have been shortlisted for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Chris Brown has been nominated as a Sporting Hero for the Ely Hero Awards.

Here are the talented individuals from Ely and surrounding areas who are finalists in this year’s Sporting Hero award.

Chris Brown

Chris’ passion is the sport of Korfball, which he played to a high level with a Cambridge club. Chris is now a volunteer coach of Ely Vikings Korfball Juniors Club and the Ely Viking Senior Team.

Chris is captain of one team and supports many others.

Jess Crowe has been nominated as a Sporting Hero for the Ely Hero Awards.

He spends his weeks planning and coaching the children to achieve their full potential, believing in them every step of the way.

Chris’ support has helped many junior members get into the England Development Squad.

Jess Crowe

Jess is manager of the Atrium Gym in Ely where she has been a valued member of the team for 10 years.

Ashley Moody has been nominated as a Sporting Hero for the Ely Hero Awards.

Jess’ enthusiasm, infectious smile and bubbly personality has made her very popular with staff and members .

During the pandemic, the gym was closed, knowing how much members rely on the community spirit and family like atmosphere at the gym, Jess set up an online gym class for the elderly and isolated member of the club.

Ashley Moody

Ashley is an expert in her chosen sport of Kuk Sool Wan, a martial art.

Your business sponsors for this year's Ely Hero Awards.

Ashley’s journey has seen her competing and fighting for Team GB to becoming a leader in her field of sport having achieved a black belt.

Ashley now teaches the sport in Soham. Student focused, Ashley has continued to teach and provide support to her students over the last few months via Zoom and provide professional training videos.

The Ely Hero judges commented on the finalists: “There was such an exciting range of individuals who have locally made their chosen sport their passion in life.

“Their commitment to this and commitment to helping members of the community achieve their own goals through sport is outstanding.”

Sponsor of the Sporting Hero award, Life Fitness, said: “We are passionate about supporting our local community and the awards are a fantastic way of celebrating success and showcasing achievements – congratulations to all the nominees and finalists.”

