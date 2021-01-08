Published: 2:40 PM January 8, 2021

The Ely Hero Awards 2020 will be celebrated in person at the right time. Here is the launch event from 2019. - Credit: Archant

Plans to host mini ceremonies in February to announce the winners of 2020’s Ely Hero Awards have been put on hold until “the time is right”.

Organisers of the popular community event announced this week that “proceedings have been paused” due to lockdown.

Although virtual celebrations have been suggested, the team say that they would rather the excitement and buzz of an in-person awards ceremony.

“Our latest plans included a series of scaled-down mini ceremonies at Poets House in February,” the Ely Heroes statement read.

“However, we once again find ourselves in a position where proceedings need to be paused due to the rising infection rates and current Government guidelines during another national lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“It has been suggested before to move the event to a virtual platform, but having consulted with our stakeholders and after thoughtful consideration, we are choosing to celebrate in-person when the time is right.

“The emotions, the excitement and buzz of an award ceremony cannot be replicated in the same way virtually, and we are sure you, just like us, are very much looking forward to celebrating with our friends and family when it is safe to do so – it is going to be one fantastic celebration!”

The finalists of all 10 categories were revealed in the Ely Standard last summer, after the 2020 awards were launched in March last year.

Just two weeks later a national lockdown was put in place, meaning judges had to meet virtually to discuss their favourites nominees.

The awards ceremony at The Maltings has taken place in June since 2017, with a charity presentation evening rounding up the celebrations in September.

“We do know that this is a great disappointment to so many, as it is indeed to the team, but we wish to affirm our commitment to celebrating and crowning the Ely Heroes of 2020 as soon as it is safe to do so,” the team continued.

“Please, please keep on doing kind, wonderfully thoughtful things for each other in a safe way.

“Sharing kindness makes such a difference to our community and never more so during these times.”

For more information visit: www.elyheroawards.org.uk