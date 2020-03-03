Gallery

Ely Hero Awards 2020: It's time to nominate your unsung heroes from across the city!

Dozens of people attended the launch of the Ely Hero Awards 2020 at Poets House on Monday March 2 as businesses, sponsors and civic dignitaries were present alongside current Ely Hero Alison Fitt. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Nominations are now open for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 - from caring neighbours to courageous children.

It's the fourth year of the event which sees gongs up for grabs in 10 categories and unsung heroes who live or work in the city and surrounding villages can be put forward.

Dozens of people attended the launch event at Poets House last night (March 2) as businesses, sponsors and civic dignitaries were present alongside current Ely Hero Alison Fitt.

Opening the event, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, said: "Amazing events such as this cement a vibrant society and anything we can do to bring people together, then so much the better.

"The Ely Hero Awards celebrate and lift up those people that make a great community.

"Ely is a special city with a warm heart.

"In a world overrun with negativity it's wonderful to share the buzz that this event brings.

"People who are given a platform also give our community a voice."

It was revealed that charity partner for 2020 will be horticulture base 'Earth'.

The charity was started in 1998 to help support people with learning disabilities connect with nature.

They are now in need of a new hut - which could cost up to £20,000 - that will be wheelchair friendly.

Chairman Victoria Hearne-Casapieri, said: "Those that we help love come to us and are always smiling.

"They decorate plant seed packets, make bird and bug boxes and grow their own vegetables.

"But we need a new hut that is bigger and wider for wheelchairs and can be a safe place for them to carry out their work."

Service users Giles, Darren, Kevin, Michael and team leader Sarah were also present at the launch event.

Guests could pick up brightly coloured seed packets from Earth and a special welcome bag from Ely Hero 2018 Ruth Marley, while music was provided by Kathryn Buck.

Headline sponsor for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 is recruitment agency Xpert Resourcing, who will join new sponsors Price Bailey, Fraser Dawbarns LLP and Masters Logistics.

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

The judging panel will shortlist three nominations that will be invited to a glitzy award ceremony at The Maltings on June 19. Entries close on April 17.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk. Or search Facebook and Twitter for Ely Heroes.

There will also be entry via a coupon in the newspaper.