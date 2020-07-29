Judges meet to choose Ely Hero Awards 2020 finalists

The judging panel of the 2020 Ely Hero Awards has met to discuss and choose this year’s finalists.

Naomi Sherwood, who is orgnanising the event, said it was “super exciting” to meet with the judging panel at Poets House who “provided wonderful hospitality and ensured our guests’ safety and comfort”.

“We are very much looking forward to showcasing the finalists in the next few weeks along with our media partners Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

“I would like to say a huge thank you all the judges who have continued to support the event during these times.”

Jeremy Reeve, who is one of the judges, said: “So hard to choose these finalists let alone winners. Glad we all had the opportunity to discuss.”

Headline sponsor for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 is recruitment agency Xpert Resourcing, who will join new sponsors Price Bailey, Fraser Dawbarns LLP and Masters Logistics.