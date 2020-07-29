Advanced search

Judges meet to choose Ely Hero Awards 2020 finalists

PUBLISHED: 13:06 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 July 2020

The judging panel of the 2020 Ely Hero Awards met at Poets House to discuss and choose this year’s finalists. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS/FACEBOOK

The judging panel of the 2020 Ely Hero Awards has met to discuss and choose this year’s finalists.

Naomi Sherwood, who is orgnanising the event, said it was “super exciting” to meet with the judging panel at Poets House who “provided wonderful hospitality and ensured our guests’ safety and comfort”.

“We are very much looking forward to showcasing the finalists in the next few weeks along with our media partners Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

“I would like to say a huge thank you all the judges who have continued to support the event during these times.”

Jeremy Reeve, who is one of the judges, said: “So hard to choose these finalists let alone winners. Glad we all had the opportunity to discuss.”

Headline sponsor for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 is recruitment agency Xpert Resourcing, who will join new sponsors Price Bailey, Fraser Dawbarns LLP and Masters Logistics.

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

