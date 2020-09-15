Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here is the final three who could be the next Ely Hero!

PUBLISHED: 13:26 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 15 September 2020

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Amanda Hellman.

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

“This category celebrates everything that epitomizes what a great community in Ely we have.”

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Amanda Hellman.

Those were the words of the Ely Hero Awards judges when debating who they should put into the final shortlist for the Ely Hero 2020.

The three individuals chosen to be with a chance of being the next Ely Hero are:

Amanda Hellman

Amanda launched AAA Motorcycle Training in March 2019 with the ethos that a business should give back to the community that supports it.

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Sharon Walker.

She has, despite personal health concerns, not only grown a successful business but created SAMS (Safety Always Makes Sense) a foundation to support motorcycle safety to the young riders in our local community and beyond.

Sharon Walker

Sharon is a quiet and unassuming hero – she has printed 3D visors from her home to protect key workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

With a daughter working on the frontline in the NHS, Sharon wanted to do something to help.

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Danielle Baldwin.

Quickly realising the visors were in demand, Sharon prioritised local organisations in need.

Danielle Baldwin

Danielle and her family sadly lost her sister earlier this year at the age of 40 following a lifetime of severe health issues.

Danielle was nominated for being their hero, for putting her own life on hold and supporting those around her, over and above herself.

Your business sponsors for this year's Ely Hero Awards.

Currently Danielle donates five days of her time, every year to volunteer with charities and last year fed 10 families in need for Christmas dinner.

The judges of the Ely Hero Awards said: “We have been introduced to such a diverse range of individuals who are all striving to make Ely and the surrounding villages a better place, helping others navigate through these difficult times.

“It is not an easy category to judge but it is certainly a very rewarding one leaving us feeling overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit and enthusiasm nominees exuded!”

The Ely Hero Awards were postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A suitable time for an awards ceremony to go ahead is yet to be arranged, but follow their social media for the latest updates.

The Ely Hero is sponsored by Xpert Resourcing.

