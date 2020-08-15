Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Best Teacher finalists

Courtney Pettifor, Robyn Dalby Stockwell and Sophie Martin have been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS Archant

Teachers who have “risen to the challenge” by offering exceptional standards of education during lockdown have been shortlisted for an Ely Hero Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Martin has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS Sophie Martin has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Here are you Best Teacher finalists for 2020:

Sophie Martin

Initially beginning as a volunteer, Sophie has worked at Ely College for more than six years becoming a higher-level teaching assistant.

Sophie received multiple nominations from her students, with a focus on pastoral care she trained as a mental health professional.

Robyn Dalby Stockwell has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS Robyn Dalby Stockwell has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Students and parents alike have benefited from Sophie’s care and enthusiasm , being described as “the most inspirational human being I have ever met” by one nominee.

Robyn Dalby Stockwell

An 80-something-year-old lady, Robyn has been teaching for more than 50 years with a focus on dyslexia.

Originally from New Zealand, Robyn trained in law and wanted to be New Zealand’s first female judge.

Courtney Pettifor has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS Courtney Pettifor has been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Upon moving to the UK she moved into teaching and that is where she built her career. She was award an MBE by the Queen three years ago through her work on synthetic phonics.

Courtney Pettifor

A local teacher at Witchford College who has a clear passion for a child’s learning.

Courtney has also undertaken extracurricular activities to support his students in his school and beyond.

Your business sponsors for this year's Ely Hero Awards. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS Your business sponsors for this year's Ely Hero Awards. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

He has created a website to enable students to revise for GSCE PE, he manages trips and is heavily involved with local charities raising money for great causes.

The Ely Hero Award judges commented: “An ever-inspiring category celebrating the incredible array of teachers we have in the community.

“This year has been particularly difficult for the teaching profession and in spite of this they have risen to the challenges providing local children with an excellent standard of teaching and pastoral care.”

Category Sponsor, Thorlabs, said: “We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to sponsor the ‘Best Teacher’ category of the Ely Hero Awards.

“It’s been great fun building the hype in our weekly team briefs and plastering the company walls with the colourful event poster.”

You may also want to watch: