Ely Hero Awards 2020: Five hundred heroes so far - but do you know someone who could be next?

Ely Hero Awards organisers want you to unleash your superpowers and nominate a local hero. Last year's smiliest server award winner Louise Drake (left) is pictured with finalists Debbie and Adrian. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Five hundred people have shone in the spotlight for the Ely Hero Awards over the last three years.

Organisers behind the event, which is now in its fourth year, revealed that they have also raised £2,300 for local charities since 2017.

Thirty winners from those shortlisted in 10 categories were crowned and 60 finalists have celebrated in style at the summer awards ceremony in the city.

Nominations are now open for residents to put forward those that selflessly look after others.

Paul Smith, from 2020 headline sponsor of the awards - recruitment agency Xpert Resourcing, encouraged people to get involved.

He said: 'It has had a really positive impact on the community because there is so much publicity for the event and each year it just gets bigger and better.

'Everyone is talking about it.'

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

Stuart Green, a former finalist-turned judge, said: 'Nobody sets out to be a hero but people recognise it in others, so to put someone forward for the things they selflessly do for someone else is really a great thing.'

The Ely Standard will be sponsoring the Smiliest Server award, that was last year won by Louise Drake from Sewing Daze in Sutton.

The shop had been part of the village for less than 12 months, but Louise's cheerful personality made her a favourite with locals.

The smiliest server may remember unique things for you; such as what order you have or even the name of your pet.

They have a customer facing role and a smile on their face no matter the weather.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk

The judging panel will shortlist three nominations from each category that will be invited to the main ceremony at The Maltings on June 19. Entries close on April 17.

Keep up to date on social media by searching Ely Heroes on Twitter and Facebook.