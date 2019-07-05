Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Smiliest Server award winner and finalists

Smiliest Server award winner Louise Drake with Debbie and Adrian. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

The judges went undercover to discover this year's Smiliest Servers in the community.

This year's winner, sponsored by The Ely Standard, was Louise Drake from Sewing Daze in Sutton.

The judges said: "We very much enjoyed going 'undercover' discovering Smiliest Servers in the community.

"These were from a variety of outlets including shops and cafes we had never known previously existed.

"We sought out individuals who have the ability to brighten someone's days with a smile, providing a relaxed but high standard of customer service and boy did we find them!"

Meet the winner

Louise Drake - Sewing Daze, Sutton

The sewing and fabric shop has been part of the village of Sutton for less than 12 months, since establishing in the village Louise has worked really hard to provide a bright, welcoming and cheerful space in which to promote her services in the community. This is provided by a cohesive facility in which individuals can get together, create connections, support, encourage and inspire sewing projects!

When you leave Louise's shop you have what you need, know how to achieve it and have the belief to make a good job.

A nominator says, "Sewing Daze could have been just another old sewing shop but with Louise kindness, knowledge and drive she has created something special!"

Debbie and Adrian - The Lemon Tree Café Deli, Market Square, Ely

Ely Offering a variety of handmade and fresh produce, the Lemon Tree Deli Café is the ideal place to watch the world go by on the Market Square.

The atmosphere in the Deli and the seating outside is happy and welcoming, it has become a hub where customers can chat and pass the time of day.

Debbie and Adrian provide a warm welcome to their customers, they are cheerful, and clearly exceed their customer's expectations.

One nominator says, "It is our favourite place!" "The coffee is always hot, we never have to send it back!"

The Deli is an asset to the community the quality of food matches the high level of customer service in a wonderful atmosphere. We very much enjoyed our coffee!

Chris Croucher

Providing customers in Butchers, Bent and Cornwall with a consistent level of customer server, we can clearly see why Chris was nominated in this category. Chris is always cheerful, is natural and clearly loves what he does, offering advice, adapting and cutting meat to the requirements of the customer.

Nothing is too much trouble, and this comes across in Chris's approach to his job. Customers are priority and are made to feel valued and happy.

Nominators describe Chris as "Amazing at his job", "Brightens up your day with his smile" and "We are lucky to have him".

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.