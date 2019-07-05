Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Smiliest Server award winner and finalists

05 July, 2019 - 18:00
Smiliest Server award winner Louise Drake with Debbie and Adrian. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Smiliest Server award winner Louise Drake with Debbie and Adrian. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

The judges went undercover to discover this year's Smiliest Servers in the community.

This year's winner, sponsored by The Ely Standard, was Louise Drake from Sewing Daze in Sutton.

The judges said: "We very much enjoyed going 'undercover' discovering Smiliest Servers in the community.

"These were from a variety of outlets including shops and cafes we had never known previously existed.

"We sought out individuals who have the ability to brighten someone's days with a smile, providing a relaxed but high standard of customer service and boy did we find them!"

Meet the winner

Louise Drake - Sewing Daze, Sutton

The sewing and fabric shop has been part of the village of Sutton for less than 12 months, since establishing in the village Louise has worked really hard to provide a bright, welcoming and cheerful space in which to promote her services in the community. This is provided by a cohesive facility in which individuals can get together, create connections, support, encourage and inspire sewing projects!

When you leave Louise's shop you have what you need, know how to achieve it and have the belief to make a good job.

A nominator says, "Sewing Daze could have been just another old sewing shop but with Louise kindness, knowledge and drive she has created something special!"

You may also want to watch:

Debbie and Adrian - The Lemon Tree Café Deli, Market Square, Ely

Ely Offering a variety of handmade and fresh produce, the Lemon Tree Deli Café is the ideal place to watch the world go by on the Market Square.

The atmosphere in the Deli and the seating outside is happy and welcoming, it has become a hub where customers can chat and pass the time of day.

Debbie and Adrian provide a warm welcome to their customers, they are cheerful, and clearly exceed their customer's expectations.

One nominator says, "It is our favourite place!" "The coffee is always hot, we never have to send it back!"

The Deli is an asset to the community the quality of food matches the high level of customer service in a wonderful atmosphere. We very much enjoyed our coffee!

Chris Croucher

Providing customers in Butchers, Bent and Cornwall with a consistent level of customer server, we can clearly see why Chris was nominated in this category. Chris is always cheerful, is natural and clearly loves what he does, offering advice, adapting and cutting meat to the requirements of the customer.

Nothing is too much trouble, and this comes across in Chris's approach to his job. Customers are priority and are made to feel valued and happy.

Nominators describe Chris as "Amazing at his job", "Brightens up your day with his smile" and "We are lucky to have him".

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

£608,200 grant means that Viva can transform derelict Spencer Mill into cultural hub for the community

Viva�s dreams are to become a reality thanks to a �608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham�s only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill currently looks like. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM.

Artists’ desperate plea to find home for unique one-off painting of Ely’s Garfield the cat he finished almost two years ago

Hidden! The mystery painting of Garfield the cat by artist Rob Martin who is desperately looking to find a home for his one-off piece. Picture: Rob Martin / ARCHANT

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Smiliest Server award winner and finalists

Smiliest Server award winner Louise Drake with Debbie and Adrian. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club back in action despite extreme conditions

Mikie Burrell on the descent in the XC National Championship series. Picture: RICHARD HOWES

BASKETBALL: East Cambs Basketball Club on the search for new talent at summer camp

East Cambs Basketball Club's men's team, Warriors, after winning the Nene Valley League Plate, their first ever trophy. Picture: EAST CAMBS BASKETBALL CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists