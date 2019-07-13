Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Sporting Hero and finalists

13 July, 2019 - 18:00
Ely Hero Awards 2019 Sporting Hero award winner Justin Smith and finalists

"The range of different aspects of heroism was apparent throughout - no glory hunters, no egos, just a desire to be the best they can be and to help others achieve the same," judges said.

"The quality of all the nominations in the Sporting Hero category were phenomenal. Any one of them could be a justified winner.

"Every one of them should be proud and just keep doing what they do."

The award winner, sponsored by Life Fitness, was Justin Smith.

Meet the winner

Justin Smith

Justin decided to take up running in 2015 and since then he hasn't looked back!

He joined the Ely Runners course and quickly recognised how much running can bring to people's lives.

Justin went on to volunteer for the club, managing administration of the course and took over the coaching of the beginner's courses all of which have gone from strength to strength in the capable hands of Justin.

Selflessly giving his time to help other runners realise their potential, Justin shows true qualities of a Sporting Hero!

His nominator describes him as "tireless" spending huge amounts of time allaying people's fears, answering questions about running and nutrition.

We are told he even takes a "cracking running selfie!"

Lizzy Harrison

At just 14 years old, Lizzy is the youngest nominee in this category. As a dedicated sprinter qualifying for the National Championships at School and Club level, Lizzy is an impressive performer in such a short career!

Lizzy is dedicated and has an earnest desire to succeed, totally focused on her goals.

Lizzy is not just a runner - she also plays rugby, football and netball for her school - Witchford College where the PE Department are right behind her sporting development.

Lizzy's drive and determination are infectious!

Her nominator and teacher says that "she is an inspiration to all of her peers, she always gives 100 per cent in lessons and around school, Lizzy is all set to succeed".

Grab her autograph now folks because we are sure this won't be the last we hear about Lizzy!

Nigel Pate

A dedicated member of Witcham Cricket Club for an impressive 45 years, Nigel has done it all!

From Captaining the side, to cutting the grass and making the tea for players and spectators, no job phases him.

Locally he is known as "Mr Witcham Cricket Club"! With a combination of love of the game and love of the community, there are few more dedicated to a cause than Nigel.

The judging panel rightly say about Nigel that the club wouldn't survive without him. An unassuming hero for the village of Witcham and a very worthy finalist for Sporting Hero 2019.

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.

