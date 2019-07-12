Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the inspirational Child of Achievement winner and finalists

"Positivity oozes from the families and children we had the privilege to meet despite debilitating illnesses and tragedies that life has thrown at them."

The judges said, "A very emotional but extremely rewarding category to judge. All of the nominees were a huge inspiration to us, their strong mental attitude is highly commendable.

"These children highlighted give hope and shine brightly, an example to us all."

The award winner, sponsored by Crown Garage Honda, was Megan Langford.

Meet the winner

Megan Langford

Megan is a student at Ely College. Suffering from debilitating anxiety and panic attacks, Megan has endured extremely difficult times at school since the age of five.

The nature of incidents she endured resulting in the need to receive professional counselling, this coupled with the support she received from school, Megan has been able to turn her life around.

Megan has an incredible outlook on life despite her difficulties and is now determined to help other children who may find themselves in similar dark places.

Liam Johnson

13-year-old Liam's twin sister, Lucy sadly passed away last year.

At such a tender age, Liam made the decision for himself to do something to help pay back for the incredible care Lucy received during her illness at Milton Children's Hospice.

Having a love of football, Liam decided to organise charity football matches along with other fringe entertainment in order to raise funds for "EACH".

As a result of these events, a staggering £32,000 was raised for the Charity!

Jucinda Upchurch Bent

A bright, smiley 11 year old, Jucinda is a naturally caring person who puts a smile on everybody's face that she meets! Jucinda suffers from Spina Bifida and epilepsy which results in daily seizures.

Despite her daily battles with pain, Jucinda is a cheery young lady with a zest for fundraising and bingo!

She loves to help others in any way she can and has given her old wheelchair to a child Kenya.

Maisie Prigg

Maisie has a rare medical condition that has taken a lot of time to correctly diagnose.

Suffering with other illnesses as a result of her condition makes aspects of life difficult for Maisie and her family.

Attending school has not been easy due to her physical fragility but Maisie is able to attend part time allowing her much needed rest.

Maisie loves to help younger children in a very caring and compassionate way.

She has fundraised for Addenbrooks Hospital and her family are members of the Charity "Living with Reflux" promoting awareness of this rare disease.

