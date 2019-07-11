Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Best Teacher award winner and finalists

"The calibre of nominees was outstanding which made judging this category extremely difficult," judges said.

"It was lovely to see that the nominations this year came from a real mix of people; pupils, parents and colleagues across all ages from early year's provision to sixth form and specialist education within the Ely area.

"We would like to send my congratulations and thanks to all who were nominated."

The award winner, sponsored by Thorlabs, was Carlene Chambers.

Meet the winner

Carlene Chambers

An Early Years Teacher, Carlene is a well-respected member of staff at the Isle of Ely School. She is dedicated to her role, nurturing the pupils in her care during their transition from Pre-School to Reception Class.

Carlene is highly respected by her colleagues and parents as nominations have attested to. Enthusiasm flows in her class as does the wonderful aura of calmness and respect reflected by Carlene herself.

Life has not always been easy; a mixture of sheer grit and determination over 10 years has brought Carlene to where she now is with an Honours Degree in Education, becoming a qualified teacher.

"Setting a positive foundation for children to build on and thrive" is how she is described by one nominator.

Adam Steeles

Adam is the Assistant Principle at Ely College with remit for Bishop Laney 6th Form. Adam was nominated soley by the pupils within the 6th form.

They hold him in high regard "No matter what it takes, Mr Steeles will always try to help you with anything" says one pupil "he is the only person who has ever believed in me and gave me a chance to shine".

Working at the College for a number of years and during its challenges, Adam has helped to crystallise his own vision for the school, developing these ideas when the opportunity rose.

He clearly gets a great deal of satisfaction in his management and strategic role, thinking outside the box, creating an exciting place to learn.

He is extremely supportive to pupils, giving them a masses of confidence and willing them to succeed.

Louise Smith

One of Louise's nominations came through from a pupil at the school she teaches, Rackham Primary in the village of Witchford.

The pupil was so determined to let people know about "Miss Smith" declaring "she never ignores you, she is by your side, confident, always welcoming and works hard to help the Head Teacher".

Louise is not only a teacher at the primary school but is the Assistant Special Educational Needs Coordinators so has an important role in supporting pupils ensuring they get the best out of their school experience.

A keen interest in mental health and mental wellness of families, Louise underpins everything that goes on both in the school and outside in the community for the children and their families.

