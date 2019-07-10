Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner and finalists

In this category like-minded individuals who had devised innovative ways to support others were celebrated.

The judges said, "What a category once again this year! The calibre of the nominations received have been fantastic.

"We are truly blessed to be immerse within a community with such incredible individuals who work so hard to make it a better place.

"We wish we could finalise each and every person nominated in this category because they are all worthy winners.

"It has been very exciting to meet such community minded individuals who have devised innovative ways to support others."

The award winner, sponsored by Ely Gin Company, was Fleur Patten.

Meet the winner

Fleur Patten

The founder of "Ely Rock Eels", Fleur has created a group of "Rockers" who paint rocks and hide them for others to find around Ely and the villages, many rocks have been transported over the globe by the "Rockers"!

This social media craze has caught on and excited children and adults who have much fun finding, distributing these rocks and sharing photos of their finds.

It has become a fantastic feel good activity with the driving force being Fleur.

"Rockfests" have been arranged by Fleur encouraging all ages, abilities and social backgrounds to get together.

Fleur has generated public interest of the group through Facebook and created competitions to boost this interest.

Fleur stores many of the hundreds of rocks used for events in her cellar and is working towards having a permanent art installation in Ely of the rocks.

"Team D" - Witchford Village

Team D is a group of individuals (this includes retirees George, Dick, John Howard and Peter) in the village of Witchford who devote time and energy to cleaning, digging, and mending common spaces.

Nicknamed "Team Diamond" by the Council, they are thought of as "diamond geezers" for all the good they do in the village.

They pick up litter, have installed dog waste bins, clearing ditches, planting hedges, spread wood chips on muddy footpaths, repair village benches and make new wooden play equipment.

The list is endless of all the good deeds the team perform. With multiple nominators calling them "stalwarts" "second to none" saying "their energy baffles ordinary folk!"

They do so much to keep the village beautiful and are highly thought of by fellow residents.

Ruth Marley

Ruth is the driving force and founder behind Ely's Community Larder. A valuable service in the community providing free food donated by local supermarkets of which would be otherwise thrown away.

Ruth's quest for continuing to provide community support projects is simply fantastic.

She shapes, motivates and shares her skills, thus removing barriers and promoting inclusivity, she makes a real difference.

Ruth has even more plans for future developments as she continues to promote recycling.

Her friendly "can-do" attitude resonates around the city bringing the community together for the good.

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.