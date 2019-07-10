Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner and finalists

10 July, 2019 - 18:00
Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner Fleur Patten. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner Fleur Patten. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

In this category like-minded individuals who had devised innovative ways to support others were celebrated.

The judges said, "What a category once again this year! The calibre of the nominations received have been fantastic.

"We are truly blessed to be immerse within a community with such incredible individuals who work so hard to make it a better place.

"We wish we could finalise each and every person nominated in this category because they are all worthy winners.

"It has been very exciting to meet such community minded individuals who have devised innovative ways to support others."

The award winner, sponsored by Ely Gin Company, was Fleur Patten.

Meet the winner

Fleur Patten

The founder of "Ely Rock Eels", Fleur has created a group of "Rockers" who paint rocks and hide them for others to find around Ely and the villages, many rocks have been transported over the globe by the "Rockers"!

This social media craze has caught on and excited children and adults who have much fun finding, distributing these rocks and sharing photos of their finds.

It has become a fantastic feel good activity with the driving force being Fleur.

"Rockfests" have been arranged by Fleur encouraging all ages, abilities and social backgrounds to get together.

Fleur has generated public interest of the group through Facebook and created competitions to boost this interest.

You may also want to watch:

Fleur stores many of the hundreds of rocks used for events in her cellar and is working towards having a permanent art installation in Ely of the rocks.

"Team D" - Witchford Village

Team D is a group of individuals (this includes retirees George, Dick, John Howard and Peter) in the village of Witchford who devote time and energy to cleaning, digging, and mending common spaces.

Nicknamed "Team Diamond" by the Council, they are thought of as "diamond geezers" for all the good they do in the village.

They pick up litter, have installed dog waste bins, clearing ditches, planting hedges, spread wood chips on muddy footpaths, repair village benches and make new wooden play equipment.

The list is endless of all the good deeds the team perform. With multiple nominators calling them "stalwarts" "second to none" saying "their energy baffles ordinary folk!"

They do so much to keep the village beautiful and are highly thought of by fellow residents.

Ruth Marley

Ruth is the driving force and founder behind Ely's Community Larder. A valuable service in the community providing free food donated by local supermarkets of which would be otherwise thrown away.

Ruth's quest for continuing to provide community support projects is simply fantastic.

She shapes, motivates and shares her skills, thus removing barriers and promoting inclusivity, she makes a real difference.

Ruth has even more plans for future developments as she continues to promote recycling.

Her friendly "can-do" attitude resonates around the city bringing the community together for the good.

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Her Majesty The Queen officially opens Royal Papworth Hospital and learns of life-saving work as she meets world class staff and speaks to patients

The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Her Majesty The Queen officially opens Royal Papworth Hospital and learns of life-saving work as she meets world class staff and speaks to patients

The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Community transport provider FACT axes commercial fleet, returning for the first time to its core principles of dial-a-ride and local support

FACT chairman Gary Christy who outlined massive changes to the community transport provider. One change has been to axe all commercial contracts such as the provision of four mini buses for Wisbech Grammar School (left). Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet the Community Champion award winner Fleur Patten. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Teacher from Ely wins award for her ‘inspiring’ work looking after disabled pupil

Ely school teacher Natalie has won an award for making a significant difference to the life of severely disabled child. Pictured from right to left Natalie Tatum (department lead and teacher), Emma Ashton (level 3 teaching assistant), Tracey Lee (level 2 teaching assistant), Barbara Kidman (level 2 teaching assistant).

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely. Picture: 5ASIDECHESS

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists