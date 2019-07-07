Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Caring Companion award winner and finalists

07 July, 2019 - 18:00
Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

"A heart-warming category - a true caring companion is light in darkness, and an anchor in the storm that life can bring."

The judges said: "We have seen nominations from care workers, volunteers and Family Members who dedicate their time and resources to provide friendship, practical care and support to people in our community."

This year's winner, sponsored by Lovewell Blake, was Priscilla Free.

Meet the winner

Priscilla Free

Priscilla is no stranger to difficulties in her own life, spending many years caring for her own seriously ill daughter whilst raising her family as a single parent juggling several jobs.

Much of Priscilla's working life was with young and gifted children who were deaf and disabled where she was a much-loved member of staff for 20 years.

Following her retirement, Priscilla cared for her terminally ill mother, she regularly fundraises with "Ely Sing Choirs" for charities such as Arthur Rank Hospital and still supports her daughter Emma with her disability.

You may also want to watch:

Christina Underwood

Caring for patients in their own homes, Christina has become like a member of the family to many. Christina's quiet approach coupled with her compassion and empathy blends perfectly into a family's home, she is acutely aware of the traumatic experiences a family can have experienced and is conscious of not intruding in their home. As well as her care work, Christina works for a local Charity, Pos+ability "Christina empathises, is caring, she is a great asset, totally reliable, totally enthusiastic and always puts the client first" says Linda Neate, Chair of Pos+ability.

Ian Hitch

Ian gave up work in 2017 to care for his mother Janet who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

The stability of Janet's condition is attributed to the unconditional care Ian provides for her.

Ian has suffered from serious health conditions himself that have required treatment, despite this he remains constant in the care of Janet.

Ian's nominator says "Ian provides us all with a lesson - continue to interact and engage with others, this interaction reduces feeling of isolation and can lead to many friendships, peer support and possibly recovery."

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Police appeal for information about Lee Cater, reported missing from Littleport

Police say they are growing concerned after Littleport man Lee Cater went missing on Friday. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Police appeal for information about Lee Cater, reported missing from Littleport

Police say they are growing concerned after Littleport man Lee Cater went missing on Friday. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Caring Companion award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Police appeal for information about Lee Cater, reported missing from Littleport

Police say they are growing concerned after Littleport man Lee Cater went missing on Friday. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists