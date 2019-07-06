Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Colleague of the Year award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Colleague of the Year winner Farmer Mark Cornell. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

The judges met with very passionate individuals who love the work they do and are much-loved by the colleagues that nominated them.

The judges said, "We have been incredibly privileged to judge these awards and meet the most amazing people.

"A wonderful category in which to recognise people with spend a lot of our working hours with."

This year's winner, sponsored by Xpert Resourcing, was farmer Mark Cornell.

Meet the winner

Farmer Mark Cornell

Mark (Ron) is the farm manager at the Prospects Trust which is a flourishing social enterprise set up to provide meaningful work experience for adults with various disabilities.

Mark has developed a fabulous rapport with his co-workers that have all different needs.

Working at the farm for the last eight years, Mark has grown the farm to become stronger and stronger.

Lives of his colleagues have been literally transformed by the friendship and support Mark has given them, bringing out the best of each person his is in contact with.

One colleague says of Mark: "He is the colleague that always has your back and always finds the best in you and makes you better for it."

Amanda Shepherd

Amanda volunteers for a local Charity called "Spectrum".

The Charity provides support and arranges events for families of children with Autism. Having turned to the Charity for support for her own family, Amanda decided she wanted to give something back to them in return everything they have given to her.

In her words "they gave our family a new lease of life".Amanda help Spectrum to organise events, fundraise and arrange PR on behalf of the charity and just about anything else thrown at her! Her colleague describes her as "Simply fantastic!"

"Amanda created countless opportunities for families of children with Autism; she is always happy and is an absolute pleasure to be around".

