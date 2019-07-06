Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Colleague of the Year award winner and finalists

06 July, 2019 - 18:00
Ely Hero Awards 2019 Colleague of the Year winner Farmer Mark Cornell. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Colleague of the Year winner Farmer Mark Cornell. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

The judges met with very passionate individuals who love the work they do and are much-loved by the colleagues that nominated them.

The judges said, "We have been incredibly privileged to judge these awards and meet the most amazing people.

"A wonderful category in which to recognise people with spend a lot of our working hours with."

This year's winner, sponsored by Xpert Resourcing, was farmer Mark Cornell.

Meet the winner

Farmer Mark Cornell

Mark (Ron) is the farm manager at the Prospects Trust which is a flourishing social enterprise set up to provide meaningful work experience for adults with various disabilities.

Mark has developed a fabulous rapport with his co-workers that have all different needs.

You may also want to watch:

Working at the farm for the last eight years, Mark has grown the farm to become stronger and stronger.

Lives of his colleagues have been literally transformed by the friendship and support Mark has given them, bringing out the best of each person his is in contact with.

One colleague says of Mark: "He is the colleague that always has your back and always finds the best in you and makes you better for it."

Amanda Shepherd

Amanda volunteers for a local Charity called "Spectrum".

The Charity provides support and arranges events for families of children with Autism. Having turned to the Charity for support for her own family, Amanda decided she wanted to give something back to them in return everything they have given to her.

In her words "they gave our family a new lease of life".Amanda help Spectrum to organise events, fundraise and arrange PR on behalf of the charity and just about anything else thrown at her! Her colleague describes her as "Simply fantastic!"

"Amanda created countless opportunities for families of children with Autism; she is always happy and is an absolute pleasure to be around".

Content taken from the Ely Hero Awards brochure 2019 with thanks to Metro Rod Cambridge and Infiniti Graphics.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Witchford Village College students say goodbye to secondary school life as they arrive to prom in Ferraris, Range Rovers and campervans

Pupils from Witchford Village College are all smiles as they waved goodbye to their secondary school in style. Pictures: Supplied / WVC

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Witchford Village College students say goodbye to secondary school life as they arrive to prom in Ferraris, Range Rovers and campervans

Pupils from Witchford Village College are all smiles as they waved goodbye to their secondary school in style. Pictures: Supplied / WVC

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Police appeal for information about Lee Cater, reported missing from Littleport

Police say they are growing concerned after Littleport man Lee Cater went missing on Friday. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Colleague of the Year award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Colleague of the Year winner Farmer Mark Cornell. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Classic car show gears up to display vintage vehicles in Ely

The Cambridge and District Classic Car Club are preparing for their annual car show in Ely next month. Picture: ROGER CARR

Wisbech - town alive with the joys and tradition of its annual Rose Fair with spectacular floats to enthral visitors

Rose Fair 2019 and today the traditional parade that atrracted hundreds to the town centre. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists