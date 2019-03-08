Keep your nominations coming for this year’s Ely Hero Awards

Calling all heroes in Ely! We want to hear about your selfless talent, charm and caring nature for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Dozens of names have already been put forward by friends, family and members of the community to get unsung individuals recognised.

Organisers Metro Rod Cambridge who are behind the event, which is partnered with the Ely Standard, say that they have been “amazed” by the entries so far.

But…more nominations are still needed!

One of the categories is the best teacher, which Carlene Chambers has been nominated for going “above and beyond”.

“The children all adore her, and she exudes a wonderful aura of calmness and respect,” her entry read.

“Carlene always goes above and beyond what is expected of a teacher. I am sure she values her pupils’ wellbeing as much as she does their learning.

“I believe having a first teacher as committed as this has a huge impact on a child’s future.”

Carlene’s nomination joins more than 80 other entries that have been received so far.

Organisers Metro Rod Cambridge said: “Nominations are rolling in really well, it never ceases to amaze us the calibre of the nominations, reinforcing the fantastic individuals make up Ely and the surrounding villages.

“We have just released another set of cinema tickets, kindly donated by Cineworld Ely to thank the wonderful people who make the nominations.

“Each person who makes a nomination over the next week will be placed into the next prize draw to win these tickets, so keep nominating your heroes.”

An Ely Standard coupon was also received in the post by the organisers this week which was ripped upon arrival.

It was sealed in a Royal Mail bag, but the name of the person who submitted it was missing.

Metro Rod said they wanted to let the person know that their nomination for Joseph Szyszylk had been received safely.

Entries can also be submitted via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk

The hero awards are given at the discretion of the judging panel, so every single nomination stands a chance of winning on its own merits.

The judging panel including Lis Every, Jo Evans and Tracey Harding will have the hard task of choosing the winners.