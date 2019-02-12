Ely Hero Awards 2019: Two weeks until you can nominate your unsung heroes from across Ely

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Two weeks until you can nominate your unsung heroes from across Ely. Picture: ELY HEROES FACEBOOK. Archant

It is nearly time to nominate the compassionate, brave and kind in our community for the Ely Heroes Awards 2019.

The third year of the annual event is set to be bigger and better than ever before – with the official launch taking place two weeks today (Monday, March 4) at Poets House.

Residents will be urged to nominate the men, women and youngsters who make a difference ahead of the glittering awards ceremony due to be held on July 1 at The Maltings.

As in previous years, gongs will be up for grabs in 10 categories again, ranging from Caring Companion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement and the all important Ely Hero award.

The initiative is organised by Metro Rod Cambridge and co-organiser Infiniti Graphics with the support of other local businesses and partnered with the Ely Standard.

Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy said: “We are delighted to once again be joining forces with some remarkable people to help stage this remarkable event.

“Last year we were immensely pleased that BBC Cambridgeshire came on board and we are thrilled to announce they too will be involved in this year’s Ely Heroes.”

“From our perspective there are so many real heroes to celebrate in East Cambridgeshire we are confident our columns will fill with inspirational, heart warming and positive stories in the weeks ahead of the big final.

“Let the search begin.”

Beginning on March 4 and for the next eight weeks, everyone is encouraged to nominate a local hero, the deadline for submitting an entry will be Monday April 29.

Entries can be submitted via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk

The hero awards are given at the discretion of the judging panel, so every single nomination stands a chance of winning on its own merits.

On the judging panel there will be Lis Every, Jo Evans and Tracey Harding who will have the hard task of choosing the winners.

Three finalists will be chosen from each category to attend the awards evening.

Kevin Russell, business owner at Metro Rod Cambridge, said: “We encourage everyone to nominate their hero in one of the 10 Categories, the event brings such positivity to the community.

“We as a company are very proud to be organising this event once again with the brilliant support of so many other local businesses who see the value in rewarding individuals for making someone else’s life that much better.”

Keep up to date with what is happening during the process here on the Ely Standard, at www.facebook.com/elyheroes and www.twitter.com/elyheroes.

Don’t let your hero go unnoticed – nominate them!