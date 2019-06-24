Ely Hero Awards 2019: One week to go until the winners are revealed

Ely Hero Awards 2019: One week to go until the winners are revealed. Finalists Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

It is the final countdown before the winners of this year's Ely Hero Awards are revealed at a ceremony one week today.

Expect smiles, laughter and tears as individuals from across the city and surrounding villages are commended for their efforts.

Entertainment from vocalist Kathryn Buck and band Elma will be provided on the main event, which will take place at The Maltings next Monday (July 1).

A delicious meal from Habis Restaurant in Littleport will also be served.

Nominees and their loved ones in 10 categories will be recognised for their role in the community.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Russell, from organisers Metro Rod Cambridge, said: "We are very excited for season three of Ely Hero Awards and are looking forward to welcoming all the amazing finalists and their guests to the ceremony.

"The stories behind these finalists are nothing short of exceptional and we are very much looking forward to sharing them with the community.

"The power of the awards never ceases to amaze us, it is such a privilege to organise.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to this year's judging panel who work very hard processing all the nominations.

"The event is possible by the incredible local business sponsors - a huge thank you to them also!"

Watch this space for full coverage of the awards in the Ely Standard next week.