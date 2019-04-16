Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Hero Awards 2019: 'We have such extraordinary people around us,' business sponsors say.

16 April, 2019 - 16:40
Ely Hero Awards 2019: Shining a light on heroes in Ely - why businesses get involved. Picture: ELY HEROES FACEBOOK.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Shining a light on heroes in Ely - why businesses get involved. Picture: ELY HEROES FACEBOOK.

Archant

It is easy to forget about the work that takes place behind the scenes to make our shining stars of the Ely Hero Awards centre stage.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Shining a light on heroes in Ely - why businesses get involved. Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Shining a light on heroes in Ely - why businesses get involved. Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Organised by drain care specialists Metro Rod Cambridge and helped by Infiniti Graphics - in partnership with The Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - it is third year running for the community event.

But look behind the organisers and you'll also find a host of dedicated business sponsors.

“It costs nothing to be kind to other people and the Ely Hero Awards show the positive relationships this city has and the real community spirit that is felt here,” Maria Morgan, owner of Platinum Properties, said.

“We live in such an online world today and this is a great reminder that we are all human and have such extraordinary people around us in this community.

“I think the event was so well organised last year and we have since gone on to see how so many winners have thrived, especially the children.”

Fellow sponsor James Clark, director at The Ely Gin Company, said it was the “perfect opportunity” to give back to the community.

“You get a great feeling of joy by taking part in something like this and it is an incredibly worthwhile way to recognise what people are doing locally,” he said.

The awards have also welcomed new sponsors this year, including Ely-based travel experts Archer & Gaher Adventures.

They said: “We're proud to join in supporting this amazing event and hearing the stories of people affected by this community and the heroes within.”

It is coming up to final days to make a nomination for this year's awards – with the deadline for entries being on Monday April 29.

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk or the Ely Standard coupon.

Or visit the Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/elyheroes or join in with the tweets @elyheroes.

Most Read

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Most Read

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Planning committee chairman will stand aside as East Cambs meet to determine its own bid for 500 homes at Kennett - a decision with massive consequences

Site where new houses will be built looks to swamp Kennett, Kennett, Newmarket Monday 15 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: ‘We have such extraordinary people around us,’ business sponsors say.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Shining a light on heroes in Ely - why businesses get involved. Picture: ELY HEROES FACEBOOK.

Busy weekend for Ely cyclists - with a crash or two thrown in for good measure but overall some good individual performances

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones. Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes. Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Cambridgeshire NSPCC issues guidelines to parents and carers if faced with children who are confused about their sexuality or gender identity

Cambridgeshire NSPCC has issued guidelines to parents and carers of children uncertain about gender or sexuality issues. Picture: JOHN CHALLICOM

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists