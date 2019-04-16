Ely Hero Awards 2019: 'We have such extraordinary people around us,' business sponsors say.

It is easy to forget about the work that takes place behind the scenes to make our shining stars of the Ely Hero Awards centre stage.

Organised by drain care specialists Metro Rod Cambridge and helped by Infiniti Graphics - in partnership with The Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - it is third year running for the community event.

But look behind the organisers and you'll also find a host of dedicated business sponsors.

“It costs nothing to be kind to other people and the Ely Hero Awards show the positive relationships this city has and the real community spirit that is felt here,” Maria Morgan, owner of Platinum Properties, said.

“We live in such an online world today and this is a great reminder that we are all human and have such extraordinary people around us in this community.

“I think the event was so well organised last year and we have since gone on to see how so many winners have thrived, especially the children.”

Fellow sponsor James Clark, director at The Ely Gin Company, said it was the “perfect opportunity” to give back to the community.

“You get a great feeling of joy by taking part in something like this and it is an incredibly worthwhile way to recognise what people are doing locally,” he said.

The awards have also welcomed new sponsors this year, including Ely-based travel experts Archer & Gaher Adventures.

They said: “We're proud to join in supporting this amazing event and hearing the stories of people affected by this community and the heroes within.”

It is coming up to final days to make a nomination for this year's awards – with the deadline for entries being on Monday April 29.

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk or the Ely Standard coupon.

Or visit the Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/elyheroes or join in with the tweets @elyheroes.