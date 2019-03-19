Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Get nominating - from community champs to smiliest servers

19 March, 2019 - 15:31
Caring companions, community champions and smiliest servers are being sought in Ely and surrounding areas. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019.

Caring companions, community champions and smiliest servers are being sought in Ely and surrounding areas.

The Ely Hero Awards 2019 has already seen dedicated individuals be put forward in 10 categories.

Stanley Smith has nominated in the community champion category for being an “integral member of the community who has a passion for getting involved while including all those around him”.

The community champion not only recognises, encourages and rewards people who make a difference in their community but encourages others to do the same.

In the smiliest server category, you need to have a customer focused role and be known for your kindness in helping others and smile no matter what the weather.

Butcher Chris Croucher has been nominated in the Smiliest Server Category for being “a little ray of sunshine on a grey wet shopping day...you walk in feeling a tad grumpy but come out chuckling, wearing a very wide smile,” his nominator wrote.

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

The judging panel will shortlist three nominations that will be invited to an award ceremony at The Maltings on July 1.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk

