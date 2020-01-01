Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards ceremony is postponed, but there is still time to nominate your heroes

PUBLISHED: 14:38 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 20 April 2020

The Child of Achievement category has led to amazing opportunities for children in recent years - with 2017 winner Jorja Furze chosen to be part of the royal wedding. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Child of Achievement category has led to amazing opportunities for children in recent years - with 2017 winner Jorja Furze chosen to be part of the royal wedding. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Ely Hero Awards ceremony will be postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic – but there’s still chance to nominate as entries have been extended for two weeks.

Nominations for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 have been extended by a further two weeks as the ceremony is scheduled to take place later in the year. Picture: ELY HEROES

Organisers behind the annual community event announced today (April 20) that the awards night will be rearranged to take place in October or November 2020.

But due to the amazing efforts of our communities during the coronavirus pandemic; nominations for all 10 categories have been extended until May 1.

“There are so many incredible things happening in the community and it will give people a further opportunity to make a nomination,” organisers said.

“We have received some fabulous nominations in all the categories - this year is going to be extremely poignant.”

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

The Child of Achievement category has led to amazing opportunities for children in recent years - with 2017 winner Jorja Furze chosen to be part of the royal wedding.

The youngster was invited to be among 2,640 people in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And closer to home, 2018 winner Alfie McCreadie set his sights on raising thousands of pounds for charity by hosting sell-out magic shows in Ely and other parts of the UK.

One of Alfie’s shows raised £1,110 for friend and fellow hero Jay Davison in October last year. Jay sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this month.

Megan Langford, who won the award in 2019, had endured tough times at school with anxiety until Ely College helped her find confidence.

The teacher who put her forward, Sophie Martin, has also been nominated in the Best Teacher category this year.

Nominations can be made via the website at https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/.

Ely Hero Awards ceremony is postponed, but there is still time to nominate your heroes

The Child of Achievement category has led to amazing opportunities for children in recent years - with 2017 winner Jorja Furze chosen to be part of the royal wedding. Picture: SUBMITTED

