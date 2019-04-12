Our Ely Hero Award children of achievement stand out from the crowd – could you be the 2019 winner?

Award winners (left to right) Jay Davison, Kiera Haynes and Alfie McCreadie at the Ely Hero Awards 2018 held at The Maltings in Ely.

There are lots of children taking big steps to inspire others through education or their own personal battles.

Jorja Furze, who won in 2017, got to be part of the royal wedding last year.

The Ely Hero Awards 2019 are on the lookout to shine a light on these dedicated youngsters who may not know what an inspiration they actually are.

The child of achievement category has seen previous winners go on to experience some amazing opportunities.

Jorja Furze, who won the award in 2017, was chosen last year to be among thousands in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jorja also caught the attention of a French news programme that featured her in a report of the day.

Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence was invited to nominate six people from the area, along with one guest each, to attend the celebrations.

Last year’s winner Alfie McCreadie has also gone on to surpass expectations after once being bullied at school.

He headlines his own magic shows all in the name of charity and wowed an audience of more than 170 people in Felixstowe last month.

The show was a taster of what his fans at home can expect when he makes a welcome return to the Ely Beet Club this October.

Speaking about the Ely Hero Awards – and why you should enter – Alfie said: “I got bullied when I was young and now it has stopped and everyone has seen the bright side.

“I think people should nominate someone and get involved because when you are a winner you get to show that you stand out from the crowd.”

The child of achievement award looks for children who have demonstrated an exceptional achievement in their life.

They may have made sacrifices above and beyond their years on an academic level or while battling an illness or overcoming a traumatic event.

Just last week, reigning Ely Hero winner Ruth Marley announced she was heading to the Queen’s Garden Party next month.

Posting a picture of the royal invite online she said: “I’m thinking this Ely Hero life is super amazing.”

Entries can also be submitted via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk or our Ely Standard coupon.