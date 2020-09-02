Gallery

Learn about city’s history by joining Ely Heritage Open Days tours, walks and talks - and they’re all free of charge

Discover unique buildings and Ely’s historic past for free as part of a series of heritage events throughout September. Picture: VISIT ELY Archant

Discover unique buildings and Ely’s historic past for free as part of a series of heritage events this month.

Running throughout September there will be tours of Ely Cathedral, Ely’s Courtroom at Sessions House, Ely Cemetery as well as an architecture walk and riverside heritage walk.

For more information and to book your space at a specific event visit www.visitely.org.uk/whats-on

Signs and Symbols Heritage Tour - September 3, 10, 17 and 24

Uncover Ely’s historical past by exploring signs and symbols, hear stories that include burnings at the stake, murder and mayhem, love, dedication and religious zeal to name just a few. Finish off at 11a for a cake and hot drink.

Departs at 10am from Oliver Cromwell’s House. Admission costs £11.50 per person.

Ely Cathedral Monastic Tours - Open Heritage Weekend: September 11 and 12

As part of Open Heritage Weekend in Ely, the cathedral is offering free monastic tours.

What better way of discovering the wealth of architecture of some of Ely’s period, historical buildings during this walk with an expert guide to share many stories about Ely’s rich architectural history.

Tours are available Friday September 11 at 11am and on Saturday September 12 at 11am and again at 1.30pm

Places must be pre-booked directly.

Tour and Tales of Ely’s Courtroom at Sessions House: September 12

Tour and Tales of Ely’s Courtroom at Sessions House as part of Ely Heritage Weekend - Saturday September 12 at 12pm and 1.30pm.

Session’s House Courtroom! Meet Cllr Mike Rouse, Ely’s previous Mayor, at Session’s House Ely.

Find out why Ely has a courthouse, and learn about the notorious trial of John Rolfe which took place in Ely, February 1823.

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Ely Cemetery Tour: September 12

Ely Cemetery Tour as part of Ely Heritage Weekend on Saturday September 12 at 2pm.

Exploring Ely’s Cemetery - enjoy a fascinating insight into Ely’s Victorian Cemetery.

Discover the stories beneath the stones, and the heritage of many important figures that shaped Ely’s History as it is today.

Teas and coffees available in the chapel after the tour.

Time: 1 hour 30 mins

The House Detective: September 13

As part of Ely Heritage Weekend at 11am or 2.30pm.

Join the architectural historian and unlock the story of this important Ely landmark.

Discover the secrets of this iconic building and the changes it has undertaken over the last 800 years.

All from outside, whatever the weather. The oldest part of the house does in fact date back to the 12th Century - can you guess which part? Come and find out.

The tour is followed by a Q&A session just outside.

Meet outside Oliver Cromwell’s House. Limited places will be available following Government guidelines regarding groups.

Riverside Heritage Walk: September 13

Riverside Heritage Walk as part of Ely Heritage Weekend at 11.30am.

This expanded tour takes in the city centre as well as the stunning views.

Learn about the draining of the fens, the life of the Fen Folk and how the river serves visitors and residents today.

This is a rare opportunity to experience Ely’s captivating riverside with the additional information provided by one of our experienced guides.

Walks will begin from Oliver Cromwell’s House. Pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Distance approx 1 - 1.5 miles. Time: 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes.

Architecture Walk: September 13

Architecture Walk as part of Ely Heritage Weekend at 1pm and 3pm.

Discover the wealth of architecture of some of Ely’s period, historical buildings during this walk with our informed guide.

Ely is a magical mix of buildings constructed in dramatically different periods of British history.

Walks will begin from Oliver Cromwell’s House. Pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Distance approx 1 mile. Time: 1 hour 15 mins to 1 hour 30 mins.

