Rotary member raises £800 for charity by losing his hair and lockdown beard
PUBLISHED: 10:58 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 28 July 2020
A March man and Ely Hereward Rotary Club member has raised £800 for charity by parting with his “pride and joy” in a sponsored beard and hair shave.
Club member Mike Anthony subjected himself to the full treatment at First Class Turkish Barbers in Ely, and came away a new man.
The collection on the day raised £189.45, with more than £600 donated so far online.
Frank Connolly, club member, said: “Our club would like to thank everyone who contributed towards the invaluable work of Cambridge Samaritans by supporting our sponsored beard shave on Saturday July 25.
“Many thanks to thanks to Billy and his team for helping us with this fundraiser.”
The fundraising appeal will continue until August 31. To donate click here.
