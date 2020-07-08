Date set for rotary member’s charity beard shave which aims to raise £500
PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 08 July 2020
Archant
A date has been set for a March man and Ely Hereward Rotary Club member’s charity beard shave.
Club member Mike Anthony, who came up with the idea of parting with his “pride and joy” to raise money for the Cambridge branch of Samaritans, will face the chop later this month.
Having been living separately from his wife in Slovakia since March, with no prospect of meeting up again until at least July, Mike has “grown a luxuriant beard of which he is quite proud,” said club member Frank Connolly. MORE: Rotary member aims to raise £500 for charity by losing his lockdown beard
With the aim of raising £500, the sponsored shave will be carried out on July 25 from 2.30pm at the newly-opened First Class Turkish Barbers, which is located at 7A, High Street Passage.
The fundraiser is one of the ways the club has been keeping up its charity work, having seen Ely Eel Day and Aquafest cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sponsor Mike or visit the Samaritans website for more information about the charity’s work.
