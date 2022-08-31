News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Rotary club calls for help with new 'volunteer bank'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:20 AM August 31, 2022
Ely Hereward Rotary Club members

Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club and helpers litter picking in the Broad Street/Back Hill/Jubilee Gardens area of the city. - Credit: Ely Hereward Rotary Club

Young people in and around Ely are being encouraged to take part in helping their local community through a new ‘volunteer bank’. 

The idea, by the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, aims to enable the club to host more community and fundraising events throughout the year. 

From litter picking and Ely Apple Day to Aquafest stalls and Christmas events, residents can offer to volunteer for a chosen number of hours per year. 

A spokesperson for Ely Hereward Rotary Club said: “Volunteers can help with a variety of activities, such as welcoming people to a fundraising concert. 

“It could be chopping up apples for Apple Day crumbles, or donning a red hat to help serve mulled wine on our Christmas stall.” 

Anyone interested in helping can email: enquiries@rotaryclubely-hereward.org or contact club member Janet Porter at: janet.porter@cantab.net.  

Ely Hereward Rotary Club members will also be available to speak to when they marshal the potato races in Ely High Street on October 8, and have a stall on Cathedral Green. 

Ely News

Don't Miss

A1101 Welney Wash Road flood barrier

Flooding

A1101 to reopen after five-week closure

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Scene of Black Bank Road field fire near Little Downham

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Couple 'very lucky' after 45-acre field fire comes within metres of home

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Daisy Ambrose of Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy

Cambridgeshire GCSE results

Principal 'incredibly proud' with school's first GCSE results

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ely College students on GCSE Results Day 2022

Cambridgeshire GCSE results

Top performers shine brightly for Ely College on results day

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon