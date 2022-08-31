Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club and helpers litter picking in the Broad Street/Back Hill/Jubilee Gardens area of the city. - Credit: Ely Hereward Rotary Club

Young people in and around Ely are being encouraged to take part in helping their local community through a new ‘volunteer bank’.

The idea, by the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, aims to enable the club to host more community and fundraising events throughout the year.

From litter picking and Ely Apple Day to Aquafest stalls and Christmas events, residents can offer to volunteer for a chosen number of hours per year.

A spokesperson for Ely Hereward Rotary Club said: “Volunteers can help with a variety of activities, such as welcoming people to a fundraising concert.

“It could be chopping up apples for Apple Day crumbles, or donning a red hat to help serve mulled wine on our Christmas stall.”

Anyone interested in helping can email: enquiries@rotaryclubely-hereward.org or contact club member Janet Porter at: janet.porter@cantab.net.

Ely Hereward Rotary Club members will also be available to speak to when they marshal the potato races in Ely High Street on October 8, and have a stall on Cathedral Green.