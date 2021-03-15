Published: 2:26 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 2:27 PM March 15, 2021

For only the second time in its 191-year history the famous university boat race will be held in Ely. - Credit: JANET PORTER

Ely Hereward Rotary Club is calling on artists and photographers to take part in their ‘Showcase Ely’s Boat Race’ community art project.

The competition requires entrants to produce a photograph or artwork (in any medium) which celebrates the history of the event, the River Ouse, rowing in Ely, women’s rowing, sport in lockdown.

Janet Porter, of Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: “For only the second time in its 191-year history the famous university boat race will be held in Ely.

“Sadly, none of us will be able to support the event directly as no spectators will be allowed.

“So let’s show our support for the event and our pride in our city by doing something creative instead.”

The project opens for entries from Monday March 22 to Sunday April 25.

To enter, visit Community Art Project – Ely Rotary and submit a photograph of your work.

You may also want to watch:

All entries will be put together into a slideshow which the club will upload to its website and on social media.

It will also be given to the race organisers and press outlets and, when restrictions allow, it will be screened at the Babylon Gallery.



