Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is hosting an open evening on November 1 as part of its search for new members.

Ely Golf Club will set the stage for the open evening as the club continue its recruitment drive.

The meeting is open to people of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in the group’s activities such as weekly meetings on Tuesdays, guest speakers and supporting local charities and good causes.

Service team leader, Janet Porter, said: “Come and meet current members. Find out more about Rotary and what we do in the community.

“See how you could help with community events and projects and have fun at the same time.”

The meeting will start at 7:30pm on Tuesday November 1 at Ely Golf Club, 107A Cambridge Rd, Ely CB7 4HX.

A light buffet will be provided. If you plan on attending, please contact Janet at: janet.porter@cantab.net