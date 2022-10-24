News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Hereward Rotary Club is looking new members

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 6:58 PM October 24, 2022
Ely Hereward Rotary Club members

Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club and helpers litter picking in the Broad Street/Back Hill/Jubilee Gardens area of the city. - Credit: Ely Hereward Rotary Club

Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is hosting an open evening on November 1 as part of its search for new members. 

Ely Golf Club will set the stage for the open evening as the club continue its recruitment drive.  

The meeting is open to people of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in the group’s activities such as weekly meetings on Tuesdays, guest speakers and supporting local charities and good causes. 

Service team leader, Janet Porter, said: “Come and meet current members. Find out more about Rotary and what we do in the community.  

“See how you could help with community events and projects and have fun at the same time.” 

The meeting will start at 7:30pm on Tuesday November 1 at Ely Golf Club, 107A Cambridge Rd, Ely CB7 4HX. 

A light buffet will be provided. If you plan on attending, please contact Janet at: janet.porter@cantab.net 

