Ely Hereward Rotary Club inducted their new president virtually while announcing that - “despite a challenging second half of the year due to covid-19” - they managed to donate £3,000 to local good causes.

Keith Evans was named as the new president of Ely Hereward Rotary Club but, due to covid restrictions, the handover from outgoing president Christine Gascoigne was held during an online Zoom meeting.

Club secretary Frank Connolly added: “Despite a challenging second half of the Rotary year for Christine due to lockdown, the club - whose primary aim is to support local charities and good causes - was able to donate £1,000 to Branching Out, £1,000 to the Ely Foodbank, £300 to the Ely Dementia Choir, £250 to the Friends of St John’s School, £140 towards the Ely Cathedral Charity Christmas lunch, and £390 to ADeC Babylon Gallery for the Schools Art Competition, along with a number of other more modest donations.”