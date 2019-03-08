Ely Hereward Rotary Club welcomes two new members
PUBLISHED: 11:33 07 September 2019
Archant
The Ely Hereward Rotary Club welcomed two new members at their latest meeting.
Bernadette Sheeran and Alan Clapham joined the club at the meeting which was held at Ely Golf Club.
The guest speaker on the night was Alistair Hull from Haddenham Galleries.
For more information about the club and its activities visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org, or you can find them on Facebook.