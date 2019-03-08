Ely Hereward Rotary Club welcomes two new members

The Ely Hereward Rotary Club welcomed two new members at their latest meeting. Bernadette Sheeran and Alan Clapham with club president Christine Gascoigne. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY. Archant

Bernadette Sheeran and Alan Clapham joined the club at the meeting which was held at Ely Golf Club.

The guest speaker on the night was Alistair Hull from Haddenham Galleries.

For more information about the club and its activities visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org, or you can find them on Facebook.