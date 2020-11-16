LETTER: Rotary reaches a fundraising landmark

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club are celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a microfinance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world.

Since October 2011, Rotary clubs across the UK have been raising funds for such loans, enabling local people to start or expand their small businesses so that they can work their way out of poverty, feed their families and send their children to school.

More than £1 million has now been lent to farmers, tailors, market stallholders and food producers - just a few of the types of businesses Rotary have helped in 11 countries across Africa, Asia and South America.

Our club alone has loaned a total of £1350 to 89 small entrepreneurs in 13 countries round the world, for projects ranging from pig rearing to strawberry farming, and from motor cycle repairs to herbal medicine production. We have supported 1200 family members and generated 216 jobs.

Ely-Hereward Rotary Club are proud to be a part of this fantastic initiative. Lendwithcare is a great way to help people out of poverty. You see exactly who the money is going to, and what they will use it for.

The entrepreneur uses the funds to help them to earn a living, often employing family members and neighbours as well, helping to lift their communities out of poverty. They pay the loans back, which can be re-lent to person after person.”

Anyone can make a loan through Lendwithcare, or buy a Lendwithcare voucher as a Christmas gift. Loans start from £15 and will typically be paid back over 6-12 months.

To follow in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club’s footsteps, visit www.lendwithcare.org to make a loan and change a life.

JANET PORTER, Ely Hereward Rotary Club