Advanced search

LETTER: Rotary reaches a fundraising landmark

PUBLISHED: 11:27 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 16 November 2020

Frank Connolly

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a micro-finance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world. Picture: ROTARY

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a micro-finance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world. Picture: ROTARY

Archant

Fundraising landmark

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a micro-finance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world. Picture: ROTARYThe Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a micro-finance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world. Picture: ROTARY

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club are celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a microfinance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world.

Since October 2011, Rotary clubs across the UK have been raising funds for such loans, enabling local people to start or expand their small businesses so that they can work their way out of poverty, feed their families and send their children to school.

More than £1 million has now been lent to farmers, tailors, market stallholders and food producers - just a few of the types of businesses Rotary have helped in 11 countries across Africa, Asia and South America.

Our club alone has loaned a total of £1350 to 89 small entrepreneurs in 13 countries round the world, for projects ranging from pig rearing to strawberry farming, and from motor cycle repairs to herbal medicine production. We have supported 1200 family members and generated 216 jobs.

Ely-Hereward Rotary Club are proud to be a part of this fantastic initiative. Lendwithcare is a great way to help people out of poverty. You see exactly who the money is going to, and what they will use it for.

The entrepreneur uses the funds to help them to earn a living, often employing family members and neighbours as well, helping to lift their communities out of poverty. They pay the loans back, which can be re-lent to person after person.”

Anyone can make a loan through Lendwithcare, or buy a Lendwithcare voucher as a Christmas gift. Loans start from £15 and will typically be paid back over 6-12 months.

To follow in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club’s footsteps, visit www.lendwithcare.org to make a loan and change a life.

JANET PORTER, Ely Hereward Rotary Club

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Lockdown can be blessing in disguise for in-form Robins, says joint-boss

Ely City joint-managers Luke McAvoy (left) and Ben Farmer are confident the enforced break can prove beneficial for their team who are in impressive form. Picture: DANIEL MASON

LETTER: Rotary reaches a fundraising landmark

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club is celebrating a landmark charitable achievement as one of hundreds of Rotary clubs from across the country to contribute over £1 million to Lendwithcare, a micro-finance charity which enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs in poor communities around the world. Picture: ROTARY

Ely Cathedral Christmas gift fair goes virtual

Ely Cathedral’s annual Christmas gift and food fair has gone virtual this year because of the pandemic. It is online until December 20. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

High school students and staff take part in national Covid-19 study

Students and staff at Marshland High School are taking part in a major national testing programme to help track the spread of Covid-19. Pictures: Terry Harris / Antony Kelly