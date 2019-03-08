Advanced search

Ely Hereward Rotary Club holds Easter raffle to raise money for local charities

PUBLISHED: 10:38 08 April 2019

Archant

This year the club has a mixture of Easter eggs and giant chocolate rabbits to give away, so why not buy a ticket for both of them?

The eggs and chocolate that are up for grabs have made by local chocolatier Leslie Hale of “Bon Chocolat” from Belgian chocolate.

Tickets can be bought from Burrow’s newsagents, Rory’s Fudge, Toppers Hairdressers, The Prince Albert, The Atrium Club, Sutton Conservative Club, and Haddenham Art Centre.

Each business will pick a winner over the Easter weekend. For more information about Ely Hereward Rotary visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org or search Ely Hereward Rotary Club on Facebook.

