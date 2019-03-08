Ely Hereward Rotary Club holds Easter raffle to raise money for local charities

Ely Hereward Rotary Club is running an Easter raffle again this year at a number of local outlets to raise money for local charities and good causes. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY. Archant

Ely Hereward Rotary Club is running an Easter raffle again this year at a number of local outlets to raise money for local charities and good causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Hereward Rotary Club is running an Easter raffle again this year at a number of local outlets to raise money for local charities and good causes. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY. Ely Hereward Rotary Club is running an Easter raffle again this year at a number of local outlets to raise money for local charities and good causes. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY.

This year the club has a mixture of Easter eggs and giant chocolate rabbits to give away, so why not buy a ticket for both of them?

The eggs and chocolate that are up for grabs have made by local chocolatier Leslie Hale of “Bon Chocolat” from Belgian chocolate.

Tickets can be bought from Burrow’s newsagents, Rory’s Fudge, Toppers Hairdressers, The Prince Albert, The Atrium Club, Sutton Conservative Club, and Haddenham Art Centre.

Each business will pick a winner over the Easter weekend. For more information about Ely Hereward Rotary visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org or search Ely Hereward Rotary Club on Facebook.