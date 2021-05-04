News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Excellent response' to rotary club's community art project

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:47 AM May 4, 2021   
One of the entries in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club's community art project: The Joy of Rowing.

One of the entries in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club's community art project: The Joy of Rowing. - Credit: Ely-Hereward Rotary Club

Thirty-five people of all ages took part in a community art project to celebrate the boat race being held in Ely. 

Ely-Hereward Rotary Club members say they have had an "excellent response", with a total of 67 contributions from 35 people, ranging in age from 13 to 74. 

One of the entries in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club's community art project: The Joy of Rowing.

One of the entries in Ely-Hereward Rotary Club's community art project: The Joy of Rowing. - Credit: Ely-Hereward Rotary Club

"There was a wide range of style and subject, celebrating Ely, its river and the joys of rowing," said club member Janet Porter, adding that "Ely has some very talented residents". 

All the entries can be seen as a slide show on the club's website and on their Facebook page.

They are also currently on display in Hughes Electrical in Ely High Street and will form part of the summer open exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in August.

The club says "we welcome women and men of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in our activities.

"We offer short meetings – typically around 90 minutes – plus interesting speakers and trips out." 

