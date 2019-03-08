Advanced search

£300 boost for Babylon Arts thanks to Ely-Hereward Rotary Club

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 March 2019

Caroline Cawley from Babylon Arts receives a donation for £300 towards the charity's work from Ted Coney, representing the Ely-Hereward Rotary Club. Picture: BABYLON ARTS.

Archant

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club donated a cheque worth £300 to Babylon Arts.

Caroline Cawley, from the Babylon Arts charity, received the donation from Ely artist Ted Coney, representing the rotary club.

Babylon ARTS & Ely Hereward Rotary Club team up each year to organise the East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition which is held annually at the Babylon Gallery on Ely’s riverside.

Held in January, the competition is open to students studying in East Cambridgeshire schools, with artwork from young people aged four to 18-years-old.

Prizes are sponsored by Tindalls and other local shops and businesses.

Caroline Cawley, gallery director, said: “We are very grateful to receive the donation.”

The Ely-Hereward Rotary Club’s weekly meetings are held at St Peter’s House, Broad Street, Ely, CB7 4BB, at 8pm on Wednesday evenings. Doors open at 7.30pm for tea, coffee, and a chance to chat.

The club welcomes women and men of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in the club’s activities.

