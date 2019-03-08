Ely Guild of Woodturners hands-on day at Little Thetford Village Hall

Ever wondered what woodturning is all about? If you fancy having a go – for free - then head to the Ely Guild of Woodturners’ hands-on day this weekend.

Taking place at Little Thetford Village Hall this Saturday (April 13), skilled turners will demonstrate woodturning across six or so lathes and the guild is hoping to have a pyrography demo too.

The public is welcome and encouraged to come and have a go (or a “turn”), and this was received incredibly well last year.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is being organised by Simon Taggart, guild secretary.

The guild was formed in 1988 to provide a place for established woodturners and beginners alike to get together, learn and improve their skills.

Many years later, the guild still meets up to pursue this aim and welcome new members of all abilities.

For more information visit www.elyguildofwoodturners.org.uk