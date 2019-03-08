Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Guild of Woodturners hands-on day at Little Thetford Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 07:09 09 April 2019

The Ely Guild of Woodturners is hosting a hands-on day this Saturday (April 13) at Little Thetford Village Hall from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free. Picture: LOUISE TAGGART.

The Ely Guild of Woodturners is hosting a hands-on day this Saturday (April 13) at Little Thetford Village Hall from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free. Picture: LOUISE TAGGART.

Archant

Ever wondered what woodturning is all about? If you fancy having a go – for free - then head to the Ely Guild of Woodturners’ hands-on day this weekend.

Taking place at Little Thetford Village Hall this Saturday (April 13), skilled turners will demonstrate woodturning across six or so lathes and the guild is hoping to have a pyrography demo too.

The public is welcome and encouraged to come and have a go (or a “turn”), and this was received incredibly well last year.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is being organised by Simon Taggart, guild secretary.

The guild was formed in 1988 to provide a place for established woodturners and beginners alike to get together, learn and improve their skills.

Many years later, the guild still meets up to pursue this aim and welcome new members of all abilities.

For more information visit www.elyguildofwoodturners.org.uk

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Ely Art Lovers spring exhibition at Babylon Gallery

The Babylon Gallery will host a spring exhibition by the Ely Art Lovers group later this month. Picture: PAULINE STONEHOUSE.

Ely Guild of Woodturners hands-on day at Little Thetford Village Hall

The Ely Guild of Woodturners is hosting a hands-on day this Saturday (April 13) at Little Thetford Village Hall from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free. Picture: LOUISE TAGGART.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists