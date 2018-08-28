Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely’s G’s Fresh say they are prepared for no-deal Brexit – but are shoppers prepared for price rises?

PUBLISHED: 16:21 05 February 2019

Ely-based G’s Fresh has joined with Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: ALEX MAYER

Ely-based G’s Fresh has joined with Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: ALEX MAYER

Archant

Ely-based G’s Fresh which supplies salads and vegetables to leading supermarkets has joined with Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

Ms Mayer visited G’s farm near Ely last Friday (February 1) to meet with the logistics team preparing for no-deal.

As well as its farms in Britain, the company has 6,000 hectares of farmland in Spain which it uses to grow vegetables like lettuce, radish and celery for British shoppers in winter.

The veg is packed on the field before it is taken to the UK via lorry and often goes straight to the supermarket shelves, avoiding the need for a warehouse, keeping costs down and the veg fresh.

But even without the expected tariffs of a no-deal Brexit, G’s is warning that long queues at the Channel ports and extra bureaucracy could mean the cost of getting the veg to shop shelves will go up.

For example the cost of iceberg lettuce could go up from 65p to close to 80p.

John Shropshire, chairman of the international farming business, said: “We’re a global company and will continue whatever the outcome of Brexit but consumers have seen enormous benefits from the efficiencies of being in the single market.

“The competition and ease of movement has kept prices down but now a no-deal could mean higher prices.”

Alex Mayer MEP: “Whether it’s big or small farms, suppliers are warning about the cost of a no-deal Brexit for shoppers.

“Wages have been facing a squeeze for years, if food prices go up, shoppers will be caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Tribute to motorcyclist who died in A134 crash

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Courtesy of the Reynolds family

Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

The head boy and girl are pictured cutting a celebratory cake. Picture: JOCELYN WHITTLE.

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches. Councillor Mark Goldsack is ready to get online. Picture: ECDC

Council calls for more information on proposed £5,500 grant to Ross Peers Leisure Centre, Soham

Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham, which has had a £5,500 grant bid to East Cambs Council posted until March. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Tribute to motorcyclist who died in A134 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

#includeImage($article, 225)

Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council calls for more information on proposed £5,500 grant to Ross Peers Leisure Centre, Soham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘He has a heart of gold’: Ely magician Alfie, 11, set to impress with second fundraising show

Magician Alfie to host second fundraising show at Ely Beet Club in October with JezO Bond, Sammy Brooks and Wayne Goodman. Picture: FAMILY

Comedian Mark Steel to appear at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Mark Steel will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire school experience local democracy in action at district’s council offices

Pupils at an East Cambridgeshire primary school got a taste of local democracy after they visited their district’s council offices. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Get messy with politics at the Cambridge Junction

Luca Rutherford's Political Party at the Cambridge Junction

Ely’s G’s Fresh say they are prepared for no-deal Brexit – but are shoppers prepared for price rises?

Ely-based G’s Fresh has joined with Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: ALEX MAYER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists