The one hundredth thousandth Covid-19 vaccine was delivered on November 25 to Colin Moffat (pictured) who visited Staploe Medical Centre to get his booster. - Credit: Cambridgeshire & Peterborough CCG

GP practices in Ely and the surrounding area marked a ‘momentous milestone’ this week as they delivered their one hundredth thousandth Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was delivered on November 25, less than a year after they started delivering the lifesaving vaccination.

Colin Moffat, who visited Staploe Medical Centre to get his booster, received the 100,000th vaccine.

Over the coming weeks, Ely Primary Care Networks (PCN’s) have hundreds more vaccination appointments booked in, with more patients being invited to come forward every day.

Dr Anthony Gunstone, GP at Staploe Medical Practice, said: “I am so proud of every single member of our vaccination programme team, from receptionists to GP’s and from nurses to administrators.

“Whilst patients may only meet vaccinators on site and at clinics, there’s a huge amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to make every vaccination possible.

He added: “To all our team I want to say a huge thank you, as we wouldn’t have reached this wonderful milestone of 100,000 vaccinations without you.”

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been a phenomenal team effort across the health system.

"GP practices, NHS Trusts and community pharmacy teams have all worked together to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations whilst also continuing to offer routine care to patients in our area.

“We are hugely thankful to Ely South and Ely North PCNs in particular for the part they have played in the vaccination programme.

"They delivered the very first Covid-19 vaccination outside a hospital environment in our area in December 2020 straight through to this fantastic milestone of the 100,000th vaccination delivered by the team.”

Patients who are registered with practices in and around Ely and who have not yet had their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to contact their practice to access the vaccination.

It's never too late to accept the invitation to have the life-saving jab.

Patients registered can book a booster appointment by visiting www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.