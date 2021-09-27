Published: 3:22 PM September 27, 2021

The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is underway at Ely PCN, which includes GP practices in Ely, Soham, Haddenham, Burwell and LittleporT. - Credit: CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP

GP practices in Ely have started delivering the Covid-19 booster jab programme to local residents.

The practices are now vaccinating those eligible - starting with health and social care frontline staff today (Monday September 27), with visits scheduled to vaccinate local care home residents early next week.

Further roll-out across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will follow with the booster jabs to be given at hospital hubs, existing large-scale vaccination sites, selected pharmacies and GP vaccination centres.

Dr Anthony Gunstone, local Ely GP and clinical lead for the vaccination programme, said: “Protecting our most vulnerable remains our priority and we’re pleased we can now offer our local community the opportunity to receive the COVID booster.

“We delivered our first COVID vaccine last December and with thanks to our amazing staff and volunteers we have vaccinated over 85,000 people over the last 10 months.

“We will be offering the booster to those eligible and at least six months after their second vaccination and patients will be contacted either by their GP practice or the National Booking Service when it is their turn.”

The COVID booster programme will be rolled out to the same priority groups as previously.

These include care home residents, health and social care workers, people aged over 50, those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

The booster vaccine will be offered at least six months after a second vaccination and people will get a call or text from their local GP-led site to get the jab.

Or they will be invited by the National Booking Service, which will start issuing invitations from next week.

Dr Gary Howsam, CCG clinical chair, said: “We have been busy preparing for the delivery of boosters to eligible local people and are on track to ensure successful roll out across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“Getting the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from COVID – so please do come forward for this top-up of protection when you are invited.”