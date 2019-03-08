Ely golfers are 'On Par' on charity fun day

Ely On Par Golf Club and Driving Range, in partnership with Southgate Packaging, held a charity golf & fun day in aid of Alzheimer's Society. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY ON PAR GOLF CLUB & DRIVING RANGE Archant

Ely On Par Golf Club and Driving Range held a charity golf and fun day in aid of the Alzheimer's Society on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teaming up with Southgate Packaging, players swung their clubs as part of an 18-hole event, consisting of 12 teams.

The evening also hosted a raffle, stalls and other attractions, with the packaging firm supplying golf balls for the 'guess the number of balls' competition.

Graham Mawe, managing director at Ely On Par Golf Club, said: "The whole day went very well, blustery and a challenge for the golf, but overall a great day.

"We raised over £1,100 for the charity, with a £130 contribution from the Southgate balls."

Alzheimer's Society is the only UK charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today. Dementia is the UK's biggest killer whereby someone develops the disease every three minutes.

You may also want to watch: