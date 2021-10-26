Published: 12:56 PM October 26, 2021

All In Sound's Sing! Together group for people who have dementia has received an £8,850 donation from Ely City Golf Club. Kathryn Rowland received the Ely City Golf Club cheque from captains Jill Gamlin and Malvin Rogerson. - Credit: ALL IN SOUND

A Cambridgeshire-based singing group for people who have dementia has received an £8,850 donation from Ely City Golf Club.

Registered charity All In Sound, which is for people living with dementia, memory loss and their carers, has now been running Sing! Together in the Ely community for almost four years.

Following 18 months online, the group is back in-person at Ely Beet Club on Monday mornings and, earlier this month, group leader and charity director Kathryn Rowland was presented with the cheque.

Sing! Together during one of their virtual sessions in the 2020 lockdown - Credit: KATHRYN ROWLAND

After a year of fundraising despite the challenges of the lockdown, Kathryn received the Ely City Golf Club cheque from captains Malvin Rogerson and Jill Gamlin.

The club was also pleased to be able to support local organisation Together with Dementia.

Kathryn said: "As a small charity, the impact of such a donation is amazing.

Sing! Together back together in-person post-lockdown. - Credit: KATHRYN ROWLAND

"We are extremely grateful, as a group, to have the support of local organisations that can continue to support our work in the community.

"Thank you to Malvin and Jill, and everyone at Ely City Golf Club for all their magnificent fundraising.

"When I told our group there was a huge cheer as we knew we could carry on singing together.

"This illustrated how important this group is to the people who come along, and the significant benefits they feel through attending.”

Sing! Together has also been selected as a 'local cause' at the Co-op from now until October 2022.

"Please do choose us as your chosen charity," she added.

"Thank you so much for your support."

For more information about Sing! Together and to book places, contact Kathryn Rowland, All In Sound’s director and group leader, on 01353 662022 or email kathryn@allinsound.co.uk