Gallery

Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK

Some of the staff from Absolute Sense IFA Limited relaxing once all the players started their game. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT. Archant

An annual charity golf day held in Ely raised £3,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Absolute Sense charity golf day at Ely Golf Club: the winning team is pictured. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT. Absolute Sense charity golf day at Ely Golf Club: the winning team is pictured. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

The fundraiser, which was organised by family-run financial advisers Absolute Sense, was held at Ely Golf Club.

The money will go towards Absolute Sense's chosen charity for 2019, which is Alzheimer's Research UK.

You may also want to watch:

Holly Noon from the charity joined club members to talk about living with Alzheimer's. She brought along an interactive viewing device so players could experience what it is like for someone living with Alzheimer's.

The fundraising day was sponsored by Barclays bank and friends of the club donated to help raise as much money as possible.

June Waggitt, office manager at Absolute Sense, said: "We would like to thank them and the players for supporting our event as they have in the past."

Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Pictured are Maria, Cath and Theresa, of Absolute Sense, who organised the fundraising day at Ely Golf Club. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT. Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Pictured are Maria, Cath and Theresa, of Absolute Sense, who organised the fundraising day at Ely Golf Club. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

Visit www.elygolf.co.uk or call 01353 662751 for information about Ely Golf Club.