Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK

PUBLISHED: 09:15 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 13 June 2019

Some of the staff from Absolute Sense IFA Limited relaxing once all the players started their game. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

Some of the staff from Absolute Sense IFA Limited relaxing once all the players started their game. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

Archant

An annual charity golf day held in Ely raised £3,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Absolute Sense charity golf day at Ely Golf Club: the winning team is pictured. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.Absolute Sense charity golf day at Ely Golf Club: the winning team is pictured. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

The fundraiser, which was organised by family-run financial advisers Absolute Sense, was held at Ely Golf Club.

The money will go towards Absolute Sense's chosen charity for 2019, which is Alzheimer's Research UK.

You may also want to watch:

Holly Noon from the charity joined club members to talk about living with Alzheimer's. She brought along an interactive viewing device so players could experience what it is like for someone living with Alzheimer's.

The fundraising day was sponsored by Barclays bank and friends of the club donated to help raise as much money as possible.

June Waggitt, office manager at Absolute Sense, said: "We would like to thank them and the players for supporting our event as they have in the past."

Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Pictured are Maria, Cath and Theresa, of Absolute Sense, who organised the fundraising day at Ely Golf Club. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Pictured are Maria, Cath and Theresa, of Absolute Sense, who organised the fundraising day at Ely Golf Club. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

Visit www.elygolf.co.uk or call 01353 662751 for information about Ely Golf Club.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Flytippers fined more than £2,000 in the last six months in East Cambridgeshire

More than £2,000 in fines has been issued in the last six months for flytipping and littering in East Cambridgeshire. Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Charity golf day in Ely raises £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Some of the staff from Absolute Sense IFA Limited relaxing once all the players started their game. Picture: JUNE WAGGITT.

Rigorous judging process at the heart of the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018

Police appeal to find missing Michael Smith - have you seen him?

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find 53-year-old Michael Smith, who has gone missing from Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists