Published: 3:18 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM September 20, 2021

Malvin Rogerson, men's captain at Ely City Golf Club, reached the final of the SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge event with club professional Andrew George. - Credit: Ely City Golf Club

A golf player who has been with the same club for over 25 years ended his 19-month spell as captain by reaching a national final.

Malvin Rogerson of Ely City Golf Club reached the final of the SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge tournament after topping the East regional qualifier.

Rogerson, alongside club professional Andrew George, won on countback after an impressive last nine holes to edge John Hatfield and James Webber of Three Rivers Golf & Country Club into second.

“I wasn’t anywhere near anything on the front nine, but I hit a bit of a purple patch with Andrew after that,” Rogerson said.

Rogerson, who scored 44 points with George at the Royal Norwich Golf Club, has been with Ely since 1995 and captain since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year.

“My captaincy started a month before the lockdown, and the new captain comes in on October 2, so this is a good way to end for me,” he added.

Rogerson will represent Ely City Golf Club in the grand final in Italy next April.