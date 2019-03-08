Advanced search

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC's The One Show to raise money for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 12:34 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 08 November 2019

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITH

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC's The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITH

A mother and daughter from Ely appeared on BBC's The One Show dressed in Pudsey Bear onesies to raise money for Children in Need.

Childminder Sue Smith and her daughter Lara Smith were in the audience at the popular talk show last night (November 7).

The pair met presenters Michelle Ackerley and Ore Oduba who were keen to support them raise as much money as possible for charity.

Sue will teaming up with adventure play centre Treetops in Ely next Friday (November 15) - where all entrance fees by childminders will go to Children in Need to help disadvantaged children.

The morning will include play, free party food and a raffle by Sue Smith of Ely of various Take That goodies - which has seen around £120 has been raised so far.

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITHEly mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITH

The main raffle will be held on the day, tickets now on sale at Treetops.

This is a morning exclusive to childminders and their children they look after, with Treetop doors opening to the public from 1pm.

